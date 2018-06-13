Economy

15:12 13.06.2018

EP approves EUR 1 bln of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

3 min read
EP approves EUR 1 bln of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

The European Parliament (EP) on June 13 voted in favor of the third Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) programme for Ukraine foreseeing the provision of EUR 1 billion to Ukraine.

European parliamentarians approved the package for Ukraine with 527 supportive votes, 124 votes against the provision of this assistance and 29 parliamentarians abstained from a vote.

"I am waiting for the final decision from the Council of the European Union (EU) in the near term," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported, the Council of the EU preliminarily approved the provision of financial assistance for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1 billion, which will be used by Ukraine within two years. The loans will support economic stabilisation and a programme of structural reforms.

The Council of the EU said that the further disbursements will be conditional on Ukraine respecting democratic mechanisms and the rule of law, and guaranteeing respect for human rights.

The conditions will be laid down in a memorandum of understanding between Ukraine and the Commission. The Commission will be responsible for disbursing the macro-economic assistance. The Commission and the European External Action Service will monitor the fulfilment of the conditions," the Council said.

Parliament, Council and Commission agreed a joint statement in the light of unfulfilled conditions and the cancellation of the third instalment of the previous programme.

According to the joint statement, the economic policy and financial conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding to be agreed between the European Union and Ukraine shall include inter alia obligations to strengthen the governance, the administrative capacities and the institutional set-up in particular for the fight against corruption in Ukraine, notably regarding a verification system for asset declarations, the verification of companies' beneficial ownership data and a well-functioning specialised anticorruption court in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission. Conditions on combating money laundering and tax avoidance shall also be considered.

"If the conditions are not met, the Commission shall temporarily suspend or cancel the disbursement of the macro-financial assistance," the Parliament, the Council and the Commission said in the joint statement.

A pre-condition for granting the Union's macro-financial assistance should be that Ukraine respects effective democratic mechanisms, including a multi-party parliamentary system.

According to the published materials, the loans shall have a maximum average maturity of 15 years. It will be divided into two disbursements, which sizes will be approved additionally. The Union's macro-financial assistance shall be made available for a period of two and a half years, starting from the first day after the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding with Ukraine.

The Union's macro-financial assistance shall be disbursed to the National Bank of Ukraine. Subject to the provisions to be agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding, including a confirmation of residual budgetary financing needs, the Union funds may be transferred to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance as the final beneficiary.

The EU recalled that since May 2014 Ukraine has received EUR 2.81 billion of macro-financial assistance from the Union. Following its technical mission of November 2017, the IMF revised its estimates of Ukraine's external financing needs, identifying an additional gap of $4.5 billion for 2018 and 2019.

Tags: #macro_financial #ep
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

EP's foreign affairs committee supports new Macro-Financial Assistance for Ukraine

EP votes for raising quotas for some agricultural products from Ukraine

Poroshenko: Issue of EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine to be solved soon

EP to examine Ukrainian bank failures

European Parliament votes for EUR 1.8 bln loan as macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

South Stream pipeline shouldn't be built – EP resolution

LATEST

Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

EBRD preparing new EUR 250 mln USELF-III to support sustainable energy development in Ukraine

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Ukrainian banks successfully switch to IFRS9

Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

Ukraine hopes to receive gas via TANAP in future - Poroshenko

Share of bad debts of top five largest business groups in Ukraine excluding Privat reaches 82%

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 53.5 bln to national budget in Jan-May

No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD