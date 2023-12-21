Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of MFA from EU

Ukraine has received EUR 1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) from the European Union, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Thus, the total budgetary support from the European Union this year reached EUR 18 billion. These funds help us maintain economic resilience and fulfill social obligations," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also thanked the EU for its substantial and timely assistance to Ukraine, and also expressed hope for further support.