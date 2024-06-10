Facts

21:02 10.06.2024

European Parliament can strengthen support for Ukraine

2 min read
European Parliament can strengthen support for Ukraine

 The European Parliament may strengthen support for Ukraine after the last elections, predicts the first deputy head of the permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Serhiy Sobolev (Batkivschyna faction).

“The European Parliament and all its structures maintain very serious support for Ukraine. I think we will see this already at the first meetings. And I believe that the support for Ukraine that has been, it will be further strengthened,” Sobolev said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday.

Sobolev noted the success of the European People's Party (EPP) in the elections, which will make it possible to form the largest faction in the European Parliament.

“If we analyze the current elections to the European Parliament, the European People's Party and fraternal parties have the greatest success. Moreover, this is a success in almost all countries of the European Union. In fact, it will be the largest faction with almost 190 seats,” the MP said, stressing that it will be possible to talk about a more accurate number of seats in the faction after the final voting results.

According to Sobolev, the success of the EPP “suggests that the European People's Party remains the dominant force in the European Union and on the European continent.”

Он считает, что “второе место у социалистов и социал-демократов позволяет создать центристскую коалицию” в Европарламенте.

He believes that “the second place of the Socialists and Social Democrats makes it possible to create a centrist coalition” in the European Parliament.

Tags: #ep #rada #elections

MORE ABOUT

19:52 10.06.2024
Elections to European Parliament show that Russian propaganda must be harshly opposed – Yurchyhshyn

Elections to European Parliament show that Russian propaganda must be harshly opposed – Yurchyhshyn

20:48 04.06.2024
Rada adopts at first reading bill on gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuel

Rada adopts at first reading bill on gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuel

19:20 21.05.2024
Haluschenko invited to Verkhovna Rada for hour of questions to government

Haluschenko invited to Verkhovna Rada for hour of questions to government

20:31 09.05.2024
Shmyhal, Metsola discuss confiscation of Russian assets, Ukraine’s European integration

Shmyhal, Metsola discuss confiscation of Russian assets, Ukraine’s European integration

12:48 08.05.2024
Stefanchuk signs instruction to admit journalists to Verkhovna Rada during martial law

Stefanchuk signs instruction to admit journalists to Verkhovna Rada during martial law

20:58 23.04.2024
Rada doesn't consider bill on use of English language on Tuesday due to resonance of dubbing norm

Rada doesn't consider bill on use of English language on Tuesday due to resonance of dubbing norm

19:47 16.04.2024
Stefanchuk in PACE: Time for condemning Russian aggression passed, time come for united resistance to Russia's terror

Stefanchuk in PACE: Time for condemning Russian aggression passed, time come for united resistance to Russia's terror

16:12 10.04.2024
Most Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war, think they may divide society – survey

Most Ukrainians oppose holding elections before end of war, think they may divide society – survey

19:43 28.03.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

20:46 20.03.2024
Verkhovna Rada allows to partially resume customs inspections from May 1, 2024

Verkhovna Rada allows to partially resume customs inspections from May 1, 2024

AD

HOT NEWS

Hourly electricity outage schedules on Tues to be in effect from 14:00 to 19:00 – Ukrenergo

As of today, 90 states confirm participation in Peace Summit, incl. intel organizations – President of Switzerland

Results of elections to European Parliament encouraging for Ukraine – Merezhko

Executive Director of Register of Damage expects submission of 6-8 mln applications

Head of ICC Ukraine Team Office: We're identifying locations where Russia subjected Ukrainians POWs, civilians to most brutal tortures

LATEST

Carriers must be ready to present docs at request of Ukrtransbezpeka during emergencies, martial law – Supreme Court

Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

Umerov, following results of negotiations in Kyiv with Minister of Defense of Netherlands: We’re doing everything possible to ensure that F-16 pilots, bases ready for combat as soon as possible

Kharkiv City Council, Foster Foundation are holding intl architectural competition for modernization of standard panel housing

Hourly electricity outage schedules on Tues to be in effect from 14:00 to 19:00 – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal discusses joint defense production, technology exchange with Minister of Defense of Netherlands

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross providing primary medical care in remote areas of Prykarpattia region

Increase in reps of right-wing radical forces in European Parliament big challenge for Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

As of today, 90 states confirm participation in Peace Summit, incl. intel organizations – President of Switzerland

Stefanchuk to take part in summit of heads of parliaments of Poland, Baltic countries

AD
AD
AD
AD