European Parliament can strengthen support for Ukraine

The European Parliament may strengthen support for Ukraine after the last elections, predicts the first deputy head of the permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Serhiy Sobolev (Batkivschyna faction).

“The European Parliament and all its structures maintain very serious support for Ukraine. I think we will see this already at the first meetings. And I believe that the support for Ukraine that has been, it will be further strengthened,” Sobolev said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday.

Sobolev noted the success of the European People's Party (EPP) in the elections, which will make it possible to form the largest faction in the European Parliament.

“If we analyze the current elections to the European Parliament, the European People's Party and fraternal parties have the greatest success. Moreover, this is a success in almost all countries of the European Union. In fact, it will be the largest faction with almost 190 seats,” the MP said, stressing that it will be possible to talk about a more accurate number of seats in the faction after the final voting results.

According to Sobolev, the success of the EPP “suggests that the European People's Party remains the dominant force in the European Union and on the European continent.”

Он считает, что “второе место у социалистов и социал-демократов позволяет создать центристскую коалицию” в Европарламенте.

He believes that “the second place of the Socialists and Social Democrats makes it possible to create a centrist coalition” in the European Parliament.