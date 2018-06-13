Economy

14:26 13.06.2018

Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

1 min read
Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

The law on the High Anti-Corruption Court, adopted in Ukraine, provides that the cases of NABU, which are already under consideration in the first instance courts, will be completed there, and therefore their appeal will be circumvented by the Anti-Corruption Court, which contradicts previous agreements with international partners, the website of the International Anti-Corruption Organization Transparency International (TI) has said.

"It is necessary to correct this mistake urgently, having voted for the relevant changes to the law. The adopted norm postpones the final decisions on NABU cases for several more years. This rule means that the president of Ukraine must immediately submit changes to the law and correct this mistake," executive director of Transparency International of Ukraine Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said.

Tags: #law #transparency_international #anti_corruption_court
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

IMF will study law on Anti-Corruption Court with a view to guaranteeing its independence

Poroshenko signs law on preservation, development of Ukrainian shipbuilding industry

Law on anti-corruption court critically important to Ukraine under EFF program - IMF

Law on anti-corruption court, mechanism to adjust gas tariffs needed for IMF tranche

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

Law on NBU's loan register becomes effective on March 4

Poroshenko signs public procurement monitoring bill

Law obliges fiscal service to publish local taxes, duties rates before July 15

Transparency International calls on Ukraine to suspend chief of anti-corruption agency

Poroshenko signs law on Energy Efficiency Fund

LATEST

EP approves EUR 1 bln of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

EBRD preparing new EUR 250 mln USELF-III to support sustainable energy development in Ukraine

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Ukrainian banks successfully switch to IFRS9

Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

Ukraine hopes to receive gas via TANAP in future - Poroshenko

Share of bad debts of top five largest business groups in Ukraine excluding Privat reaches 82%

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 53.5 bln to national budget in Jan-May

No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD