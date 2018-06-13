Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

The law on the High Anti-Corruption Court, adopted in Ukraine, provides that the cases of NABU, which are already under consideration in the first instance courts, will be completed there, and therefore their appeal will be circumvented by the Anti-Corruption Court, which contradicts previous agreements with international partners, the website of the International Anti-Corruption Organization Transparency International (TI) has said.

"It is necessary to correct this mistake urgently, having voted for the relevant changes to the law. The adopted norm postpones the final decisions on NABU cases for several more years. This rule means that the president of Ukraine must immediately submit changes to the law and correct this mistake," executive director of Transparency International of Ukraine Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said.