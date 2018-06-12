Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

Norway's Scatec Solar intends to begin the construction of solar power plants with a total capacity of 83 MW in Cherkasy region this year, the company's press service has reported.

The total cost of building solar plants is EUR 85 million. Scatec Solar expects the EBRD to participate in the project.

According to the company, the matter concerns the construction of two stations with a capacity of 33 MW and 50 MW respectively. Land plots are to be rented from municipalities.

As reported, Scatec Solar previously included the construction of solar plants with a total capacity of 150 MW in Ukraine in its project portfolio.

Scatec Solar has already built and operates 322 MW solar plants in various countries, and another 434 MW of photovoltaic plants are under construction.

Scatec Solar operates in the Czech Republic, South Africa, Rwanda, Honduras, and Jordan.