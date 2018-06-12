Economy

14:36 12.06.2018

Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

1 min read
Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

 Norway's Scatec Solar intends to begin the construction of solar power plants with a total capacity of 83 MW in Cherkasy region this year, the company's press service has reported.

The total cost of building solar plants is EUR 85 million. Scatec Solar expects the EBRD to participate in the project.

According to the company, the matter concerns the construction of two stations with a capacity of 33 MW and 50 MW respectively. Land plots are to be rented from municipalities.

As reported, Scatec Solar previously included the construction of solar plants with a total capacity of 150 MW in Ukraine in its project portfolio.

Scatec Solar has already built and operates 322 MW solar plants in various countries, and another 434 MW of photovoltaic plants are under construction.

Scatec Solar operates in the Czech Republic, South Africa, Rwanda, Honduras, and Jordan.

Tags: #cherkasy #scatec_solar
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

KTD Group's household appliances plant in Cherkasy will start work in late March

KTD Group intends to open refrigerator plant in Cherkasy in 2017

Bogdan Corporation and Belarusian MAZ agree to make trucks in Cherkasy

LATEST

Markarova allows fulfillment of 2018 state budget without cutting costs with deficit being 2.4% of GDP

IMF mission to arrive in Kyiv after gas tariffs revised, state budget balanced

Ukrainian beer market will show positive dynamics in 2018

Zaporizhstal to invest UAH 34 mln in improving working and living conditions of workers in 2018

Non-life insurers participating in Open Insurance project collect UAH 3.3 bln insurance premiums in four months - LIOU

NCER to reduce heat tariff for majority of Kyiv residents by 29%

LPN and eurobond quotations as of 19:00 Kyiv time on June 11

Belarus sends $80,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Denisova asks ICRC to visit Ukrainians held in occupied areas, check their detention conditions

Ukraine loses UAH 100 bln because of Russian aggression

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD