Economy

18:58 11.04.2018

Naftogaz ready to prove feasibility of gas transit shipments via Ukraine – Kobolev

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is ready to prove the feasibility of gas transit shipments through the country's gas transportation system (GTS), Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev has said.

"At first, they asked us to prove our position on gas contracts in an arbitration court. We did it. Now they ask us to prove the feasibility of gas transit through the territory of Ukraine. A seductive proposal," he wrote on Facebook on April 11.

Earlier, Director-General of the Directorate of the European Commission for Energy Dominique Ristori stressed the need to maintain natural gas transit across Ukraine in the context of diversification of its deliveries. Later, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that it is necessary to continue gas transit shipments through Ukraine after 2019.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, in turn, announced his company's readiness to ensure transit supplies of Russian gas through Ukraine at the level of 10-15 billion cubic meters per year if "the Ukrainian side proves the economic feasibility of a new contract."

The capacity of the Ukrainian gas transportation system at the input is 288 billion cubic meters, at the output some 178.5 billion cubic meters, in particular to the countries of Europe 142.5 billion cubic meters, to Moldova some 3.5 billion cubic meters.

