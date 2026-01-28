Ministry of Economy: Ukraine, European Partners implement environmental monitoring system and damage register operations

A delegation from the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, led by Deputy Minister Ihor Zubovych, held a series of working meetings with European partners in Brussels.

According to a statement published on the ministry's website on Tuesday, the visit focused on the functioning of the Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, as well as current issues related to environmental monitoring.

"During a meeting with representatives of the Council of Europe, led by Markiyan Kliuchkovsky, Executive Director of the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U), the parties discussed the technical aspects of submitting materials to the Damage Register, issues related to the protection of official and confidential information, ensuring the quality of the evidentiary base, as well as the application of appropriate methodologies for assessing harm and damage," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to the need for close coordination at all stages of implementation and pilot testing of the Register's functionality.

The Damage Register was established by Resolution of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe CM/Res(2023)3 dated May 12, 2023. Individuals, legal entities, and state authorities may submit claims for damage caused by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine. Work is currently underway to amend Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 326 of March 20, 2022, as well as to launch the submission of claims on behalf of Ukraine through the Diia web portal.

A working meeting was also held between the Ukrainian delegation and representatives of the European Commission, during which strengthening Ukraine's institutional and administrative capacity in the field of environmental monitoring was discussed.

The Ukrainian side provided information on the status of transposing EU directives in the field of ambient air monitoring and the challenges currently faced.

"The development of an effective environmental monitoring system is a key prerequisite both for holding the aggressor accountable and for planning Ukraine's green recovery. We are working to ensure that this system meets EU standards, is institutionally capable, and integrated into the European data space," Ihor Zubovych said.

The meeting was joined online by Oleh Bondarenko, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management, who stressed the need to update legislation in the field of state environmental control, taking into account the consequences of the Russian Federation's armed aggression and accumulated practical experience.

He also highlighted the importance of forming a new environmental protection architecture, including the establishment of a monitoring agency, reform of the State Environmental Inspectorate, and strengthening its institutional capacity in line with European Commission recommendations.

In addition, the Ukrainian side informed the European Commission about progress achieved during previous meetings in Berlin and Dessau with representatives of the IMPEL Network, the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, as well as the German and Austrian Environment Agencies (UBA).