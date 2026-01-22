Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:28 22.01.2026

Kamet Steel builds special Invincibility Point for residents of Kamyanske, DMZ closes its canteen due to power outages

2 min read

The Kamet Steel plant, part of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group and operating on the premises of the Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, built a specially equipped Point of Invincibility at Kamet Steel as part of a nationwide initiative to support residents of Kamet Steel during critical times.

According to the company, the center has already begun operating.

It was also specified that this facility was created as a backup "island" of safety, guaranteeing access to basic needs in the event of a complete or extended power outage in the city. The Invincibility Point operates round the clock in the Kamet Steel administrative building. In the event of a power outage, it is ready to serve as a safety center for residents of Kamianske. People will be able to warm up here, charge their devices, heat up food in the microwave, drink hot tea, and entertain their children.

The primary purpose of a safety point is to provide support for citizens during a real crisis. This approach allows for the efficient use of resources and ensures that available space is available specifically for those who find themselves in difficult situations during an emergency.

The company also warns that the Point of Invincibility is inoperative during an air raid alert.

"In case of danger, please leave the premises immediately and seek shelter. Your safety is paramount. We will endure this difficult winter together!" the message reads.

Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), part of the DCH Steel group owned by businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, announced that the plant's canteen will be closed starting January 28 due to restrictions on electricity consumption among city businesses.

Kamet Steel is part of the Metinvest Group.

DMZ specializes in the production of steel, cast iron, rolled products and products made from them - channels and angles, special profiles for mechanical engineering and the mining industry.

On March 1, 2018, DCH Group signed an agreement to purchase the Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant.

