Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:49 22.01.2026

ATB, Tavria V, LotOk, and Dyvotsin accept National Cashback payments, while Epicenter and Rukavychka will join soon – Economy Ministry

1 min read

The retail chains ATB, Tavria V, LotOk, and Dyvotsin have joined the Winter Support and National Cashback programs, according to a post on the website of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture.

"Almost 1,650 stores have been added across Ukraine. From now on, these chains offer Ukrainian-made food products (except for excisable goods) using Winter Support and National Cashback. The Epicenter and Rukavychka chains will also soon join the payment program," the message says.

The Ministry reminded that applications for Winter Support are no longer open, and funds must be spent by June 30, 2026. Any unused funds will be returned to the budget.

Tags: #retailers #national_cashback

MORE ABOUT

12:59 13.01.2026
Silpo, ATB, Novus and Aurora chains in Kyiv continue to operate, spot closures are possible

Silpo, ATB, Novus and Aurora chains in Kyiv continue to operate, spot closures are possible

13:50 01.12.2025
Ministry of Economy reviewing National Cashback program to adjust conditions for 2026

Ministry of Economy reviewing National Cashback program to adjust conditions for 2026

17:11 28.11.2025
Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

18:23 06.11.2025
All payments under National Cashback for Aug to take place next week – Minister of Economy

All payments under National Cashback for Aug to take place next week – Minister of Economy

20:17 29.10.2025
Electronics retailers to sign memo on good business practices – Business Ombudsman Council

Electronics retailers to sign memo on good business practices – Business Ombudsman Council

18:17 04.06.2025
Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

14:16 10.01.2025
National Cashback affects demand and sales dynamics of Ukrainian goods - Deputy Economy Minister Teliupa

National Cashback affects demand and sales dynamics of Ukrainian goods - Deputy Economy Minister Teliupa

11:08 05.12.2024
PrivatBank threatens monobank with legal action over banking confidentiality allegations

PrivatBank threatens monobank with legal action over banking confidentiality allegations

18:18 16.09.2024
Almost UAH 3 mln in national cashback credited to 177,000 Ukrainians in Diia – Svyrydenko

Almost UAH 3 mln in national cashback credited to 177,000 Ukrainians in Diia – Svyrydenko

17:37 13.10.2022
Retailers and restaurants in Ukraine reducing electricity consumption

Retailers and restaurants in Ukraine reducing electricity consumption

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to import 4 bcm of gas through winter, no supply threats – Economy Ministry

Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I announces its first closing of EUR 200 mln

Ukraine with partners implement 42 different energy support projects worth $1 bln – Shmyhal

IMF may approve new program for Ukraine in Feb, it depends on Kyiv's implementation of prior actions – Fund

HACC seizes 25% of Russian owner’s Kriukov Car Building Works shares for Ukrainian state

LATEST

Kamet Steel builds special Invincibility Point for residents of Kamyanske, DMZ closes its canteen due to power outages

Power shortages threaten dairy industry – association

Ukraine to import 4 bcm of gas through winter, no supply threats – Economy Ministry

Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I announces its first closing of EUR 200 mln

MHP launches $450 mln Eurobond sale: if successful, it will be first in Ukraine since start of Russian aggression in 2022

Oschadbank and GROSSDORF to provide loans for farmers to purchase fertilizers for 2026 spring sowing campaign

Finance Ministry lowers rates on hryvnia-denominated govt bonds for first time since April last year

OKKO chain installs 10 extra LPG refueling modules in 2025, making LPG available at 90% of its filling stations

Ukraine's National Bank improves support conditions for ECA-insured exporters

Ukraine opens Côte d'Ivoire market for exports of Ukrainian meat products

AD
AD