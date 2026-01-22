ATB, Tavria V, LotOk, and Dyvotsin accept National Cashback payments, while Epicenter and Rukavychka will join soon – Economy Ministry

The retail chains ATB, Tavria V, LotOk, and Dyvotsin have joined the Winter Support and National Cashback programs, according to a post on the website of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture.

"Almost 1,650 stores have been added across Ukraine. From now on, these chains offer Ukrainian-made food products (except for excisable goods) using Winter Support and National Cashback. The Epicenter and Rukavychka chains will also soon join the payment program," the message says.

The Ministry reminded that applications for Winter Support are no longer open, and funds must be spent by June 30, 2026. Any unused funds will be returned to the budget.