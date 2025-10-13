Microsoft launches $50,000 Lingua competition to boost Ukrainian language in AI

Photo: https://www.microsoft.com

Microsoft has launched an open Lingua competition with funding of up to $50,000, which is aimed at solving the problem of underrepresentation of European languages ​​in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the company, the competition involves nonprofits, universities, research institutes, startups, and cultural organizations to enhance resources for low-resource languages, including Ukrainian.

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith noted in his blog that most web content – the main source of training data for modern large language models (LLMs) – is presented in English, so much of it reflects an American perspective.

"As Europe’s leaders have recognized, without urgent action, this imbalance is not just a cultural concern—it’s a commercial one. AI that doesn’t understand Europe’s languages, histories, and values can’t fully serve its people, its businesses, or its future," he wrote.

It is noted that the selected projects will also receive Azure compute credits for up to two years to support data processing needs, technical support and opportunities to collaborate with the Microsoft AI for Good Lab, EPFL and ETH Zürich. In addition, media support is provided through the Microsoft AI for Good Lab ecosystem and partner networks.

The company added that the initiative was launched in coordination with the Apertus project (led by EPFL and ETH Zürich) and in consultation with the Council of Europe.

The application period started on September 26, 2025, and the deadline is November 11, 2025 (23:59 CET). The selected projects will be announced on January 20, 2026.