First official Peugeot, Citroёn and Opel dealers start working in Zhytomyr

Three new dealership centers of the Peugeot, Citroёn and Opel car brands started working in Zhytomyr as part of the Polissya Auto Plus car town, the representative office of the Stellantis concern in Ukraine reported.

"Currently, the new dealer centers are the sole representatives of the brands in Zhytomyr region, giving them the opportunity to attract many clients in a very promising area. A favorable geographical location, active development of enterprises and infrastructure, a regional center with a population of over 260,000 residents, plus the surrounding cities — all of this promises a significant client base," the press release from the representative office states.

The statement notes that the automotive complex Polissya Auto Plus is located on one of the city’s main thoroughfares, which is important for motorists from nearby towns in the region – Korostyshev, Radomyshl, Korosten, Zviahel, and Berdychiv.

"Despite challenging conditions, Zhytomyr region maintains a stable economic potential. The opening of three dealer centers will significantly improve the level of service in the region and make official maintenance according to the highest European standards accessible to customers near their homes, which is especially important today," Ruslan Akimov, Director of Stellantis Ukraine, is quoted as saying in the press release.

In addition to car sales, the dealer centers provide vehicle servicing and repairs, spare parts sales, car loans and insurance, car washing, trade-in options, and test drives.