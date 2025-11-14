Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:31 14.11.2025

EIB, EU allocate over EUR 200 mln to restore water supply, housing and energy sustainability in Ukraine

2 min read
EIB, EU allocate over EUR 200 mln to restore water supply, housing and energy sustainability in Ukraine

During the ReBuild Ukraine conference in Warsaw, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the allocation of over EUR 200 million in new EU grants to restore the water supply, ensure safe housing, and strengthen energy sustainability in Ukraine. Details of the announcement were published on the EIB's official website.

These grants complement EIB-financed water recovery and social housing programmes as well as the EIB’s loan to Naftogaz Ukraine. Both the new grants and the related EIB loans are backed by EU budget guarantees under the Ukraine Investment Framework, which forms part of the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility.

Today’s announcements feature EUR 75 million in EU grants to support the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine in delivering EIB-financed projects. This includes EUR 25 million to complement the ongoing EIB loan for water recovery. A further EUR 50 million will support the EIB-approved social housing reconstruction loan, with the goal of developing a sustainable model and financing the construction of publicly owned social and affordable rental housing, particularly in communities hosting displaced people.

In addition, a EUR 127 million EU grant to Naftogaz Ukraine will complement the EUR 300 million EIB loan signed and fully disbursed in October. This increased support will help secure strategic long-term gas reserves and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system. Naftogaz has committed to reinvesting an equivalent amount in renewable energy and decarbonisation.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: "Today’s support responds to urgent needs. By combining EIB loans with EU grants, we are helping Ukraine secure energy for the winter, keep water systems functioning and provide safe housing for displaced families. These are critical services for people’s daily lives, and at the same time, we are laying the groundwork for a more resilient and efficient infrastructure in the years ahead."

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said the goal of the support is to provide Ukrainians with basic services that Russia is trying to take away. Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Development, Aliona Shkrum, added that rebuilding water and housing infrastructure restores "not only infrastructure, but also trust and hope" to Ukrainian communities.

The Bank also noted progress in launching the European Flagship Fund fo

Tags: #energy #eib #eu #restore

MORE ABOUT

20:09 13.11.2025
Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

17:20 13.11.2025
EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

16:20 13.11.2025
Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

09:53 13.11.2025
Some partners announce new defense and energy packages – FM Sybiha after G7

Some partners announce new defense and energy packages – FM Sybiha after G7

15:32 12.11.2025
HACC detains energy sector corruption suspect Myroniuk, sets bail at UAH 126 mln

HACC detains energy sector corruption suspect Myroniuk, sets bail at UAH 126 mln

19:53 11.11.2025
Ukrainian retailer EVA invests around UAH 100 mln in energy independence

Ukrainian retailer EVA invests around UAH 100 mln in energy independence

16:33 11.11.2025
Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

14:27 11.11.2025
Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

11:21 11.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

09:50 11.11.2025
Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

HOT NEWS

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

LATEST

IFC, EBRD, Notus and Rengy Development sign agreements to advance wind, solar and energy storage projects at ReBuild Ukraine 2025

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Number of new residential complexes for sale in capital region up by 70% - LUN

Ukraine reimbursed over EUR 3.37 mln stolen in Polygraph Plant case – SAPO

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

Ukraine's Kernel completes 2025 harvest, forecasts higher corn yields

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energy specialists work to reduce power cuts amid ongoing threats – Minister of Energy

Prices for construction-assembly works in Ukraine up by 5.2% in Sept – statistics

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

AD
AD