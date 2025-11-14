EIB, EU allocate over EUR 200 mln to restore water supply, housing and energy sustainability in Ukraine

During the ReBuild Ukraine conference in Warsaw, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the allocation of over EUR 200 million in new EU grants to restore the water supply, ensure safe housing, and strengthen energy sustainability in Ukraine. Details of the announcement were published on the EIB's official website.

These grants complement EIB-financed water recovery and social housing programmes as well as the EIB’s loan to Naftogaz Ukraine. Both the new grants and the related EIB loans are backed by EU budget guarantees under the Ukraine Investment Framework, which forms part of the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility.

Today’s announcements feature EUR 75 million in EU grants to support the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine in delivering EIB-financed projects. This includes EUR 25 million to complement the ongoing EIB loan for water recovery. A further EUR 50 million will support the EIB-approved social housing reconstruction loan, with the goal of developing a sustainable model and financing the construction of publicly owned social and affordable rental housing, particularly in communities hosting displaced people.

In addition, a EUR 127 million EU grant to Naftogaz Ukraine will complement the EUR 300 million EIB loan signed and fully disbursed in October. This increased support will help secure strategic long-term gas reserves and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system. Naftogaz has committed to reinvesting an equivalent amount in renewable energy and decarbonisation.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: "Today’s support responds to urgent needs. By combining EIB loans with EU grants, we are helping Ukraine secure energy for the winter, keep water systems functioning and provide safe housing for displaced families. These are critical services for people’s daily lives, and at the same time, we are laying the groundwork for a more resilient and efficient infrastructure in the years ahead."

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said the goal of the support is to provide Ukrainians with basic services that Russia is trying to take away. Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Development, Aliona Shkrum, added that rebuilding water and housing infrastructure restores "not only infrastructure, but also trust and hope" to Ukrainian communities.

The Bank also noted progress in launching the European Flagship Fund fo