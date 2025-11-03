Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:42 03.11.2025

About 70 new wineries appear in Ukraine during war years

2 min read
About 70 new wineries appear in Ukraine during war years

About 70 new wineries appeared in Ukraine during the war years, the prerequisite for which was a significant improvement in legislation, said Volodymyr Pechko, head of the Association of Gardeners, Grape Growers and Winemakers of Ukraine.

"Over the past 4.5 years, thanks to improvements in legislation and climate changes, the number of wineries in Ukraine has increased by 70%. The estimated figure is about 70 new enterprises. They have come out of the shadows, started paying taxes, and officially hired employees. Small chateaux have begun to develop in Ukraine. Such small wineries have never existed in the country — neither during Soviet times nor in the years of independence," he said during the Agro2Food exhibition.

The head of the industry association recalled that previously, obtaining a license for wine production required paying about UAH 500,000. After the transition to a simplified registration procedure for wineries, the process became much more affordable, and now anyone who wishes can obtain a license within two weeks.

Following the boom in the establishment of small domestic chateaux, the expert noted, winemakers began to face a shortage of raw materials and, consequently, of vineyard plantings.

According to Pechko, there are currently about 20,000 hectares of vineyards in Ukraine, 5,000 of which were planted during the war. This statistic does not include the occupied territories in Crimea, as well as Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The head of the association explained that global warming has given Ukrainian viticulturists the opportunity to establish vineyards in regions not traditionally suitable for grape cultivation. As an example, he cited Kyiv region, where around ten licensed wineries are operating. These enterprises grow raw materials locally in Kyiv region and purchase additional volumes from Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

He noted that Ukrainian winemakers are forced to actively import foreign spirits, mainly from Moldova and Georgia, where viticulture is more developed.

Pechko also said that the creation of an isotope analysis laboratory in Odesa region has had a positive impact on the industry. The laboratory allows enterprises to test their wine materials, helping wineries produce higher-quality products.

Tags: #new #enterprises #winemakers

MORE ABOUT

20:49 20.06.2025
Ukrenergo head can be elected by simple majority of supervisory board at third attempt - changes to charter

Ukrenergo head can be elected by simple majority of supervisory board at third attempt - changes to charter

19:46 11.12.2024
Enterprises with damaged infrastructure in areas of active hostilities to have right to debt restructuring – Shmyhal

Enterprises with damaged infrastructure in areas of active hostilities to have right to debt restructuring – Shmyhal

19:36 08.10.2024
Govt extends Affordable Loans 5-7-9% to relocated enterprises

Govt extends Affordable Loans 5-7-9% to relocated enterprises

20:42 07.06.2024
Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

14:18 21.03.2024
Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

19:50 31.01.2024
ARMA looking for manager for seized Ermolino semi-finished products plant, which belonged to Russian businessman Aleksandrov

ARMA looking for manager for seized Ermolino semi-finished products plant, which belonged to Russian businessman Aleksandrov

16:31 23.11.2023
VIIІ International Forum of Winemakers and Sommeliers took place in Kiev

VIIІ International Forum of Winemakers and Sommeliers took place in Kiev

19:38 13.11.2023
On November 19, 8th International Forum of Winemakers and Sommeliers will be held at InterContinental Hotel

On November 19, 8th International Forum of Winemakers and Sommeliers will be held at InterContinental Hotel

20:42 28.02.2023
Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

12:24 07.07.2022
Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

HOT NEWS

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

LATEST

NovaPay Credit sees net profit rise by 1.8 times with revenue growth of 2.8 times in 9M

IFC considers transparent privatization of state-owned banks key to attracting investors

Taxing parcels up to EUR 150 makes sense only if it blocks gray imports via private entrepreneurs

Intl defense companies drive office market development instead of IT

Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

Metinvest intends to acquire tube plant in Romania from ArcelorMittal

Interpipe NMPP reports profit for Jan-Sept after loss one year earlier

Ukraine continues gas injection into storage ahead of heating season

Mobile operator Kyivstar expands testing of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite connectivity across Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

AD
AD