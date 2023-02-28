Economy

20:42 28.02.2023

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

2 min read
Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill (Lviv region) has started production of a new type of office paper in the industry – graphic eco-paper from recycled waste paper.

"First of all, it's an environment-friendly type of paper that allows saving forest resources used in the production of pulp for white office paper, while our paper is almost similar in density to white office paper," Olha Kozakova, the mill's marketing specialist, told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, eco-paper has been tested in the full cycle of workflow at industrial and commercial enterprises: from application for writing to printing invoices and contracts, waybills and other documents on printers, as well as full-color offset printing in a printing house.

Paper TM Ecooffice, called the color White Night, machine smoothness, is produced in rolls and sheets with a complete closed production cycle: recycling (waste paper), paper manufacturing, flattening and packaging.

Among the competitive advantages, Kozakova also noted a wide range of its applications (for home and office, in printing, HoReCa), good grip when writing, and neutral color.

She refrained from specifically comparing the price of eco paper with other types of office paper, given their diversity, but said that it is cheaper than the most common and widely used types of office white paper.

At the same time, the Zhydachiv mill estimates the demand for this type of product as growing, taking into account savings in office paper costs, growth in e-commerce and delivery services.

Kozakova said that white office paper currently presented in Ukraine is imported, including from China, or, perhaps, the purchase of paper in sheets or rolls and packaging in Ukraine under "own" brands is possible.

"Therefore, the use of office eco-paper of our plant will allow enterprises to significantly reduce the cost for purchasing paper, and support the national manufacturer," the specialist of the mill said.

Tags: #paper #industry #new

MORE ABOUT

20:36 12.01.2023
Germany to finance eco-modernization projects for Ukrainian businesses for up to EUR 2 mln each - Minister of Natural Resources

Germany to finance eco-modernization projects for Ukrainian businesses for up to EUR 2 mln each - Minister of Natural Resources

16:01 20.12.2022
Businessman Krupchak who was added to sanctions list in Ukraine not ultimate beneficiary of Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill since Oct – statement

Businessman Krupchak who was added to sanctions list in Ukraine not ultimate beneficiary of Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill since Oct – statement

10:27 17.06.2022
Cost of housing construction under 'Biden' project will be $750/sq m - Academy of Construction

Cost of housing construction under 'Biden' project will be $750/sq m - Academy of Construction

13:55 18.03.2022
New Zealand imposes sanctions on Putin, Mishustin, Lavrov, Shoigu - document

New Zealand imposes sanctions on Putin, Mishustin, Lavrov, Shoigu - document

10:49 15.03.2022
New Zealand to provide Ukraine with extra $4 mln - Foreign Minister

New Zealand to provide Ukraine with extra $4 mln - Foreign Minister

14:47 14.03.2022
Register of new buildings for redemption for accommodation of evacuees being formed - Partskhaladze

Register of new buildings for redemption for accommodation of evacuees being formed - Partskhaladze

14:23 14.03.2022
Fourth package of sanctions against Russia to be aimed at companies of Russian defense industry – Kuleba

Fourth package of sanctions against Russia to be aimed at companies of Russian defense industry – Kuleba

17:34 09.03.2022
ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

10:55 09.03.2022
UK imposes ban on supply of aircraft, space products and technologies to Russia

UK imposes ban on supply of aircraft, space products and technologies to Russia

16:58 15.01.2021
January lockdown cuts orders of Ukrainian machine builders, critical for light industry – experts

January lockdown cuts orders of Ukrainian machine builders, critical for light industry – experts

AD

HOT NEWS

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

Ukraine puts forward its candidacy for IAEA Board of Governors

Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

HACC decides to recover PINbank of Russian citizen Giner to state

LATEST

Housing commissioning in Ukraine falls by 37.8% in 2022 – statistics

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

Shmyhal: Ukraine wins not only battle for heat, but also battle for light

Founder of Digital Future Fund unites his business projects into Qollabe group

Law on compensation for damaged or destroyed housing to come into action in May – Shuliak

Ukrtelecom cuts revenue by 15% in 2022

DTEK restores power supply to more than 7 mln subscribers during one year of war

OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office to open in Kyiv on March 1 – Secretary-General Cormann

AD
AD
AD
AD