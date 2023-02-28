Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill (Lviv region) has started production of a new type of office paper in the industry – graphic eco-paper from recycled waste paper.

"First of all, it's an environment-friendly type of paper that allows saving forest resources used in the production of pulp for white office paper, while our paper is almost similar in density to white office paper," Olha Kozakova, the mill's marketing specialist, told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, eco-paper has been tested in the full cycle of workflow at industrial and commercial enterprises: from application for writing to printing invoices and contracts, waybills and other documents on printers, as well as full-color offset printing in a printing house.

Paper TM Ecooffice, called the color White Night, machine smoothness, is produced in rolls and sheets with a complete closed production cycle: recycling (waste paper), paper manufacturing, flattening and packaging.

Among the competitive advantages, Kozakova also noted a wide range of its applications (for home and office, in printing, HoReCa), good grip when writing, and neutral color.

She refrained from specifically comparing the price of eco paper with other types of office paper, given their diversity, but said that it is cheaper than the most common and widely used types of office white paper.

At the same time, the Zhydachiv mill estimates the demand for this type of product as growing, taking into account savings in office paper costs, growth in e-commerce and delivery services.

Kozakova said that white office paper currently presented in Ukraine is imported, including from China, or, perhaps, the purchase of paper in sheets or rolls and packaging in Ukraine under "own" brands is possible.

"Therefore, the use of office eco-paper of our plant will allow enterprises to significantly reduce the cost for purchasing paper, and support the national manufacturer," the specialist of the mill said.