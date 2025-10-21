Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 6 billion from the state budget reserve fund for the implementation of measures related to strengthening the state's defense capabilities.

According to Government Order No. 1135 of October 18, funds were allocated for measures to strengthen the state's defense capabilities and prevent man-made emergencies. These funds are intended for the construction of protective structures for critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector, the railway transport subsector of the transport and postal sector (protection of traction substations with a primary voltage level of 150 (110) kV), and critical infrastructure life support systems (heat, energy, and water supply and drainage).

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development has been allocated UAH 800.5 million for the joint-stock company Ukrainian Railways, and regional state administrations have been allocated UAH 5.2 billion for regional military administrations.

As previously reported, these funds will be used to strengthen vital systems, including generators, battery stations, and engineering protection. This will enable the faster construction of protective structures, the prompt restoration of damaged facilities, and the uninterrupted operation of the energy sector.