Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

Natalia Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy, neither confirmed nor denied media reports that Ukraine lost 60% of its daily gas production following Russia’s most massive attack on the country’s gas infrastructure in early October.

"On October 3, the first large-scale attack on gas facilities took place, probably the most massive in history. I will not name the figures [of the losses]. Unfortunately, I will not deny them either," Boyko said during an industry session at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday.

She added that as a result of the February attack earlier this year, Ukraine lost half of its production capacity, but much of it has since been restored, and further recovery remains the company’s top priority, followed by increased gas imports.

Boyko also noted that many gas facilities were hit in Thursday’s large-scale Russian attack, particularly in Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

As reported by Bloomberg, the October 3 attacks destroyed around 60% of Ukraine’s national gas production capacity.