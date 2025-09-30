Kachka: Work continues to find consensus on opening first negotiating Cluster with EU

Photo: https://pbs.twimg.com/

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka says that after the screening procedures are completed, the member states of the European Union must determine the conditions for opening and closing actual negotiations on the Clusters.

"The fastest screening in the history of the European Union - done... Next, the member states must determine benchmarks for all clusters – the conditions for opening and closing actual negotiations. And formalize them by a unanimous decision of all 27 member states," Kachka said on Facebook.

According to him, work is currently underway to find consensus on opening Cluster 1, and work is also underway to ensure that the process of determining benchmarks for other clusters does not stop.

"There are many discussions about this in the media and I hope that soon the member states will approve the necessary decision among themselves," he added.

Kachka said that for most of the Clusters, Ukraine has received the EU screening reports and determined the negotiating position, and in a few months this procedure will be completed for the last clusters.

"In the meantime, we are preparing the next important document – National Program of Adoption of Acquis – which will contain a clear schedule of all work on the implementation of EU acts and their practical implementation. This document will be prepared with the involvement of experts, business, MPs – all those who will make decisions and will be involved in their implementation," the Deputy Prime Minister said.