Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:48 30.09.2025

Kachka: Work continues to find consensus on opening first negotiating Cluster with EU

2 min read
Kachka: Work continues to find consensus on opening first negotiating Cluster with EU
Photo: https://pbs.twimg.com/

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka says that after the screening procedures are completed, the member states of the European Union must determine the conditions for opening and closing actual negotiations on the Clusters.

"The fastest screening in the history of the European Union - done... Next, the member states must determine benchmarks for all clusters – the conditions for opening and closing actual negotiations. And formalize them by a unanimous decision of all 27 member states," Kachka said on Facebook.

According to him, work is currently underway to find consensus on opening Cluster 1, and work is also underway to ensure that the process of determining benchmarks for other clusters does not stop.

"There are many discussions about this in the media and I hope that soon the member states will approve the necessary decision among themselves," he added.

Kachka said that for most of the Clusters, Ukraine has received the EU screening reports and determined the negotiating position, and in a few months this procedure will be completed for the last clusters.

"In the meantime, we are preparing the next important document – National Program of Adoption of Acquis – which will contain a clear schedule of all work on the implementation of EU acts and their practical implementation. This document will be prepared with the involvement of experts, business, MPs – all those who will make decisions and will be involved in their implementation," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Tags: #clusters #eu

MORE ABOUT

19:52 30.09.2025
Korniyenko: Rada's role in EC screening to speed up Ukraine's legislative alignment with EU

Korniyenko: Rada's role in EC screening to speed up Ukraine's legislative alignment with EU

20:29 29.09.2025
Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

16:55 29.09.2025
European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

16:31 29.09.2025
EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

15:28 29.09.2025
EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

20:14 26.09.2025
Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

Sybiha, in response to Szijjártó's message, states about degradation of Hungarian govt, its open work for Russia against Europe

12:22 25.09.2025
EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

19:59 24.09.2025
EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

19:07 23.09.2025
European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

18:53 23.09.2025
Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

Trump: EU has to cease all energy purchases from Russia

HOT NEWS

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

LATEST

Twenty Anadolu Isuzu buses already operating in Kyiv, city to receive 85 under EIB agreement – mayor

Gap between real and proposed subsistence minimum in 2026 budget will harm living standards – Ukrainian Rada's research office

Ukrainian ice cream producer Three Bears aims to generate EUR 12–15 mln from its Polish business in 2025

Kamet Steel produces record volume of high-margin grinding balls for mining companies in Aug

Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Industry needs support for strong defense of Ukraine – Metinvest top manager

Privatization of 26% of Naftokhimik Prykarpattya shares fails due to lack of buyers

Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

AD
AD