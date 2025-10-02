Ukraine should not wait for 'green light' from Orban to move forward with reforms - EU Commissioner Kos

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko/

European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy Marta Kos has said that Ukraine does not need to wait for a change in Hungary’s position to carry out the necessary reforms as part of the accession process to the European Union.

"Ukraine does not need to wait for the ‘green light’ from Mr. Orbán to move forward with the necessary reforms. The accession process has both a technical and a political component, but we can already move forward with the technical part," Kos emphasized in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, Ukraine completed the screening stage of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European legislation in record time and is ready to move forward.

"Now Ukraine is also capable of implementing reforms. For example, three roadmaps have already been prepared in the first cluster. We have an action plan for national minorities," the European Commissioner noted.

Kos emphasized that reforms can be implemented without waiting for the formal completion of each stage of negotiations.

"The main requirement of the accession process is transformation, and this transformation is possible. Reforms can be implemented without going through every formal step of the procedure," she added. At the same time, Marta Kos noted that "work is ongoing to find solutions to ensure unanimity among EU member states when this is necessary for Ukraine’s further progress on the path to membership."