Cabinet suspends Halushchenko from duties as Justice Minister - PM Syvyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suspended Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko from his duties, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced.

"This morning, an extraordinary meeting of the Government was held. A decision was made to suspend Herman Halushchenko from his duties as Minister of Justice," Svyrydenko said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister noted that the government’s decisions have assigned the duties of the minister to Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Lyudmila Suhak.

Meanwhile, Halushchenko said that his suspension is a "civilized and correct scenario" during the investigation, adding that he will defend himself legally and prove his position.

"I completely agree: a political decision needs to be made, and only then deal with all the details. I do not hold on to the position of minister and will not hold on. I believe that suspension for the duration of the investigation is a civilized and correct scenario,” he said.

As reported, he suspected of in involvement in large-scale money laundering involving Energoatom.

On Tuesday night, another suspect in the case, a member of theNational Commission for State Regulation in the Sphere of Energy and Utilities, left Ukraine for a business trip in Warsaw, according to the ezine ENERGOREFORMA.