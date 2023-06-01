Electricity tariff for households of UAH 2.64/kWh set by late 2023 – govt resolution

The tariff for electricity for individual and collective household consumers at UAH 2.64 per kWh with VAT was set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from June 1 to December 31, 2023 inclusive.

This is evidenced by resolution No. 544 dated May 30, 2023, published in the government's website, which amended resolution No. 483 dated June 5, 2019 on imposing public service obligations (PSO) on participants in the electricity market to ensure public interests in the process of its functioning.

According to the resolution, the tariff is UAH 2.2 per kWh and VAT UAH 0.44 per kWh.

As reported, at its meeting on May 30, the government set a single tariff for household consumers at the level of UAH 2.64 per kWh including VAT. Prior to that, there was a tariff of UAH 1.44 per kWh VAT for a monthly consumption of 250 kWh and UAH 1.68 per kWh VAT for consumption above this indicator. Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, commenting on the decision, said that the second stage of tariff increases is not yet envisaged. At the same time, he said that the night tariff, which is 50% of the total, and subsidies to citizens are left.