15:03 03.06.2019

Ukrzaliznytsia starts reconstructing platform in Vydubychi for express train running to Boryspil airport

Ukrzaliznytsia starts reconstructing platform in Vydubychi for express train running to Boryspil airport

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) has started reconstructing the Vydubychi railway station for the Kyiv Boryspil Express train running from Kyiv to the Boryspil international airport, the press service of the company reported last week.

"This is the first stage of a larger-scale reconstruction of this transport interchange hub, its integration with the Kyiv's transport system, in particular, the subway," the press service said, citing Yevhen Kravtsov, head of the company.

According to Kravtsov, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to complete the repair by the end of 2019.

According to the report, in six months since the launch of the Kyiv Boryspil Express train, the express trains carried more than 360,000 passengers to the Boryspil airport and back.

"We did everything we could: we adapted the Kyiv Boryspil Express schedule with airport passenger traffic, launched the sixth Pesa diesel train after modernization, determined peak periods and launched dual express trains," Kravtsov said.

At the same time, he believes that, ideally, trains of larger capacity are required for this route: up to 500 passengers (at the moment the capacity is up to 100 people).

"However, let's do not forget that one train of this configuration will cost EUR 9 million. Besides, today we should think that these should be either electric trains with a unit of an independent course or hybrid diesel electric trains, since the main part of this route is electrified," Kravtsov said.

According to the head of the company, there may be several options for acquiring these rolling stock: partnership with private entities, government funding, and Ukrzaliznytsia's own funds.

