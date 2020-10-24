Bribery of voters revealed In Boryspil, citizens were offered UAH 500 for 'vote' - police

Facts

KYIV. Oct 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Law enforcement officers have identified a 27-year-old malefactor who organized a voter bribery network in Boryspil, the Kyiv region police communications department reports.

"A 27-year-old young man engaged other persons in his criminal activities. They helped him in obtaining personal data of local residents, who promised to vote for a certain candidate for a monetary reward on election day. One vote 'costs' UAH 500," said the message on the police website.

During the search, money, notes, notebooks with the names of persons who are to vote in favor of one of the candidates, leaflets of a political party, instructions for voting and other material evidence were found and seized at the place of residence of the malefactor and in the car he uses.

On this fact, a pretrial investigation is being carried out in criminal proceedings opened under Part 4 of Article 160 (bribery of a voter, a referendum participant, a member of an election commission or a referendum commission) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police are taking measures to identify the circle of persons involved in the bribery of voters.

