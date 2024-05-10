Video

14:10 10.05.2024

Ukrainian Red Cross Society declares determination in fight against corruption, other violations of corporate norms

2 min read

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society is determined to fight corruption and other violations of corporate norms, said the chairperson of the Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Tetiana Hoyenko, during a briefing at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday. The organization emphasizes its high standards of humanitarian assistance and community support, zero tolerance for any manipulation or corrupt practices.

According to her, after receiving information about possible illegal actions of the former head of the Pechersk district organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, the organization conducted an internal investigation, which confirmed the facts of violations. As a result, the former head was removed from office and later fired.

Based on the evidence received, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society contacted law enforcement agencies, and the pre-trial investigation is now ongoing. To ensure transparency and openness, details of the investigation remain confidential.

The organization also actively cooperates with law enforcement agencies, emphasizing its commitment to the safety and well-being of the community.

“In these difficult times, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society supports the principles of honesty and openness, providing the opportunity for citizens to report any violations through the Integrity Line,” added Hoyenko.

The Integrity Line allows you to make complaints or reports of any shortcomings in a safe way and every report is taken seriously. Citizens can seek help via a hotline, secure web portal or email, ensuring their anonymity.

Hotline number 0 800 357 100

Link to the Integrity Line portal: https://redcross.ethics.help/web/uk

 

 

Tags: #urcs

