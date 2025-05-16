Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

Ukrainians can and are able to continue the fight, but they want the war to end, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said after talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed after talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul that the parties had exchanged views on the modalities of a ceasefire.

"Our main priority was people... We reached an agreement on the exchange of 1,000 people. This is an important achievement, and it once again shows that we are focused on ending this war. The second goal was to discuss a ceasefire. We exchanged views on the modalities, and our teams will work on exchanging details," Umerov said during a conversation with journalists in Istanbul on Friday.