Telecom

10:57 02.01.2023

Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

1 min read
Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

 As part of the Army of Drones project, the government authorities of Ukraine have purchased 1,577 drones, 928 of which have already been handed over to the defenders of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"As part of the project, the Ministry of Defense, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and other bodies have already purchased 1,577 drones. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world donated for each of them through UNITED24," Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 928 of the purchased Drone Army drones are already helping the defenders of Ukraine fight the Russian invaders.

The Army of Drones project was created with the participation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation on July 1, 2022. As part of the project, it is planned to purchase and repair drones at the expense of donations, as well as training courses on handling them.

Tags: #project #drones

MORE ABOUT

09:58 02.01.2023
Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

16:06 27.12.2022
Seventy of 250 Iranian-made drones supplied to Russia in second batch already destroyed – Ukrainian Air Force Command

Seventy of 250 Iranian-made drones supplied to Russia in second batch already destroyed – Ukrainian Air Force Command

16:18 20.12.2022
Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

15:39 20.12.2022
Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

19:00 19.12.2022
Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 28 Shahed drones across Ukraine over day, 23 shot down – AFU General Staff

16:19 15.12.2022
Drones can be used in any weather conditions

Drones can be used in any weather conditions

10:29 14.12.2022
Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

10:03 14.12.2022
Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

09:45 14.12.2022
Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

14:53 13.12.2022
Ukrainian experts provide Iran with evidence of shelling of Ukraine by Iranian drones – MFA

Ukrainian experts provide Iran with evidence of shelling of Ukraine by Iranian drones – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

EU suspends broadcasting licenses of Russia's NTV, Rossiya 1 REN TV, Channel One

French operator Eutelsat no to broadcast Russia 1, Channel One and NTV TV channels

Operator lifecell restores 33% of network in Kherson, 87.4% in Kharkiv regions

Google.org provides IRC $1.5 mln grant to help Ukrainian refugees

CERT-UA warns of large-scale cyber attack on energy sector

Shmyhal, von der Leyen, Borrell discuss Ukraine's entry into EU’s single payment, roaming space

Crypto exchange WhiteBIT to help Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in informing Ukrainians on territory of foreign countries

Mobile operator lifecell restores communication in 34 settlements of Kyiv region

Google launches fund to support Ukrainian startups worth $5 mln

CERT-UA records 60 cyber attacks from March 15 through March 22

AD
AD
AD
AD