Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

As part of the Army of Drones project, the government authorities of Ukraine have purchased 1,577 drones, 928 of which have already been handed over to the defenders of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"As part of the project, the Ministry of Defense, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and other bodies have already purchased 1,577 drones. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world donated for each of them through UNITED24," Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 928 of the purchased Drone Army drones are already helping the defenders of Ukraine fight the Russian invaders.

The Army of Drones project was created with the participation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation on July 1, 2022. As part of the project, it is planned to purchase and repair drones at the expense of donations, as well as training courses on handling them.