Telecom

12:54 08.11.2021

Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

The state portal and application Diia has completed the transition to Active-Active mode on the basis of two private data centers GigaCloud and DeNovo, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reported in the Telegram channel on November 6.

As a result of these works, Diia will operate on the basis of two geographically distributed data centers, which will be connected by two independent optical links and operate in Active-Active mode.

"Also, together with the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, the Ministry of Finance is building a state data center, which will be used to reserve critical state information systems and registers. We plan to complete it by the end of the year," the press service of the Digital Transformation Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Diia team hastened the transition to a new fault-tolerant infrastructure and completed it two months earlier than planned.

As reported in April, as a result of these works, Diia will operate on the basis of two geographically distributed data centers, which will be interconnected by two independent optical links and operate in Active-Active mode.

