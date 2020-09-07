Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

The mobile operator Kyivstar has launched LTE-communication (4G) in the 900 MHz band in 102 settlements of Vinnytsia region.

According to a statement of the operator, thanks to the building of a 4G network at GSM-900 frequencies, Kyivstar has improved communication in the territory where 56,000 people live. For this, the operator has installed 25 new towers operating at 900 MHz. As a result, the total number of Kyivstar towers operating in the 4G band in Vinnytsia region has increased to 580. According to the operator, today this is the largest LTE network in the region.

Among the settlements that have gained access to 4G communication, there are very small ones with a population of several hundred people, such as the villages of Pylypy, Rudne, Krasne, as well as larger villages where several thousand people live – Horodok, Ternivka, Myronivka, Kyvachivka, Cherniatyn, Demivka, Yaruha, Udych, Kozhukhiv, and other villages.

"The development of high-speed mobile Internet opens up new opportunities for residents of small settlements for private business, education, remote medical consultations, access to administrative services, and other things," the operator said.

Kyivstar also continues expanding its 4G coverage at the expense of other bands – 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands. Since the beginning of 2020, the operator has connected almost 6,000 settlements to high-speed mobile Internet using LTE technology. And over the two years of development of the new communication technology, access to high-speed mobile Internet from Kyivstar appeared in 15,000 settlements.

The company plans to provide access to 4G for 90% of the Ukrainian population in two years.