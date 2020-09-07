Telecom

15:00 07.09.2020

Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

2 min read
Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

The mobile operator Kyivstar has launched LTE-communication (4G) in the 900 MHz band in 102 settlements of Vinnytsia region.

According to a statement of the operator, thanks to the building of a 4G network at GSM-900 frequencies, Kyivstar has improved communication in the territory where 56,000 people live. For this, the operator has installed 25 new towers operating at 900 MHz. As a result, the total number of Kyivstar towers operating in the 4G band in Vinnytsia region has increased to 580. According to the operator, today this is the largest LTE network in the region.

Among the settlements that have gained access to 4G communication, there are very small ones with a population of several hundred people, such as the villages of Pylypy, Rudne, Krasne, as well as larger villages where several thousand people live – Horodok, Ternivka, Myronivka, Kyvachivka, Cherniatyn, Demivka, Yaruha, Udych, Kozhukhiv, and other villages.

"The development of high-speed mobile Internet opens up new opportunities for residents of small settlements for private business, education, remote medical consultations, access to administrative services, and other things," the operator said.

Kyivstar also continues expanding its 4G coverage at the expense of other bands – 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands. Since the beginning of 2020, the operator has connected almost 6,000 settlements to high-speed mobile Internet using LTE technology. And over the two years of development of the new communication technology, access to high-speed mobile Internet from Kyivstar appeared in 15,000 settlements.

The company plans to provide access to 4G for 90% of the Ukrainian population in two years.

Tags: #4g #kyivstar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:29 02.09.2020
Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

15:23 26.08.2020
Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

16:23 12.08.2020
Kyivstar TV service activity increases by 35% in six months - Kyivstar

Kyivstar TV service activity increases by 35% in six months - Kyivstar

13:55 10.08.2020
Kyivstar transfers almost 7,000 protective suits to hospitals in 13 regions

Kyivstar transfers almost 7,000 protective suits to hospitals in 13 regions

11:07 06.08.2020
Kyivstar sees 6.8% rise in revenue, 11.5% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2020

Kyivstar sees 6.8% rise in revenue, 11.5% rise in EBITDA in Q2 2020

15:28 04.08.2020
Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

12:52 04.08.2020
Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

15:52 20.07.2020
Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

11:19 09.07.2020
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

14:21 29.05.2020
Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

Kyivstar connects another 800 Ukrainian settlements to 4G network

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

Телеканал "Украина" купил права на формат шоу The Masked Singer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD