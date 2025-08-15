Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
12:22 15.08.2025

Kyivstar begins trading on Nasdaq under ticker KYIV


Kyivstar begins trading on Nasdaq under ticker KYIV

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV) announced it has completed its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) and begun trading shares of Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, under the ticker KYIV.

The company disclosed the news in a press release on Friday.

"Our debut on the public market is a milestone not only for our company but for the entire Ukrainian business community. Listing on Nasdaq boosts international recognition of the company and underscores the strength and resilience of a leading Ukrainian business. It sends a powerful signal to international investors that Ukraine is home to well-managed, high-performance, and innovative companies," Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said in the statement.

The release noted that, starting today, Kyivstar shares are trading on Nasdaq under the ticker KYIV, giving global investors direct access to invest in Ukrainian business and the country's economic recovery. As of the closing of the business combination agreement, VEON holds 89.6% of Kyivstar Group Ltd. shares.

According to Nasdaq's website, the listing was made possible through a business combination between Kyivstar Group Ltd. and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: CCIR). Cohen Circle shareholders approved the transaction on August 12, 2025, with a redemption rate of just 25.4% of public shares. The deal generated $178 million in proceeds, including investments from institutional partners Helikon and Clearline.

As previously reported, the planned Kyivstar listing and VEON's divestment of its business in Kyrgyzstan are expected to result in non-cash charges of between $150 million and $200 million.

Kyivstar serves nearly 23 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.1 million fixed broadband customers. Its digital services portfolio includes the Helsi medical platform, Kyivstar TV film and television platform, and ride-hailing and delivery leader Uklon. Kyivstar also provides enterprise solutions in cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Through its Kyivstar.Tech division, the company develops software in Ukraine and partners with global technology firms such as Starlink.

In the first half of 2025, Kyivstar increased EBITDA by 39.5% to UAH 12.85 billion, while revenue rose 36.1% to UAH 22.58 billion.

Kyivstar Group, in addition to managing Kyivstar, offers services spanning mobile and fixed technologies, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and digital TV. Kyivstar's shareholder, the international group VEON (whose shares are also listed on Nasdaq in New York), together with Kyivstar Group, plans to invest $1 billion in Ukraine between 2023 and 2027 through social investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable contributions, and strategic acquisitions. Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for more than 27 years.

Tags: #kyivstar #listing

