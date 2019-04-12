Sport

18:46 12.04.2019

Men's squash team of Ukraine takes bronze in European Team Championships in Lisbon

The Ukrainian men's national squash team has won a bronze medal in the European Team Championships Division 3 in Lisbon (Portugal), the Squash Federation of Ukraine has said on its website.

The Ukrainian squad defeated the Norwegian team with a 2-1 score in the match for the third place.

Squash veterans Kostiantyn Rybalchenko and Valeriy Fedoruk, along with young members Yaroslav Bagan, Dmytro Pogrebniak, and Artur Sikora were members of Ukraine's team.

 

Team statistics and the final tally are below:

Playoffs matches

Match for places 1-8

Ukraine Slovenia: 4-0

Valeriy Fedoruk – Martin Mosnik, 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-5)

Yaroslav Bagan – Mark Hafner, 3-1 (11-13, 11-8, 11-5, 5-11, 11-7)

Kostiantyn Rybalchenko – Blaž Porenta, 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-8)

Artur Sikora – Jošt Dolinar, 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-5)

 

Match for places 1-8

Ukraine Poland: 1-2

Valery Fedoruk – Adam Pelczynski, 3-1 (11-3, 5-11, 11-6, 11-3)

Yaroslav Bagan – Adrian Marszał, 0-3 (4-11, 4-11, 2-11)

Kostiantyn Rybalchenko – Piotr Hemmerling, 2-2 (11–4, 5–11, 17–15, 8–11)

Artur Sikora – Filip Jarota, 0-3 (8-11, 9-11, 9-11)

 

Match for 3rd place

Ukraine Norway: 2-1

Valeriy Fedoruk – Sindre S. Roaldsøy, 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-4)

Yaroslav Bagan – Trym Aasness, 0-3 (7-11, 3-11, 8-11)

Kostiantyn Rybalchenko – Gard Aasness, 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-5)

Artur Sikora – Patrick Hansen, 2-2 (7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8)

 

The final standing of the teams:

Poland

Austria

Ukraine

Norway

Russia

Luxembourg

Slovenia

Malta

