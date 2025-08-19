Work without deception: how a company with a Ukrainian CEO is changing the lives of migrants

In light of transformational global changes, migrants from Asia, Africa, Moldova, and Ukraine are increasingly traveling to Europe in search of safe, stable work. But instead of legal employment, thousands of them end up in a gray area: without a contract, without guarantees, without understanding what awaits them. It's not just about losing wages — it's about vulnerability and lack of protection.

"We often hear stories of people being lured with promises and then abandoned. Our principle is to work only legally, transparently, and with full support," says Vyacheslav Gryny, co-owner and head of strategic development at the Polish HR company ProfiHand.

His team is engaged in international recruitment, in particular attracting employees from countries where looking for work abroad is often associated with risks. But their model is different: no “gray” schemes, all documents are official, accommodation is verified, and working conditions are known before arrival.

A solution that covers everything

ProfiHand is one of the few companies in Eastern Europe that not only recruits staff but is also responsible for the entire cycle: from recruitment to adaptation. Candidates receive information about the vacancy before crossing the border, sign a contract in their country, undergo digital training using an AI module, and once on site, receive support from a coordinator, accommodation, and advice.

"Our system sees more than just a resume. It shows what job suits a person, under what conditions, and whether there is a risk of failure. And then there is live support," explains Vyacheslav.

For many workers, this support is critically important. The company guarantees not only a contract, but also humane living conditions, legal support, and information in a language that the worker understands. This is especially important for people who have never been to Europe and are unfamiliar with the rules and standards.

People are not numbers

"We had a candidate from the Asian region. In his country, he worked in a port, had technical skills, but did not know any European languages. We prepared him in advance: he underwent digital onboarding, had access to video instructions, and in Poland, he adapted very quickly. Now he works as a senior shift coordinator in production," says Vyacheslav.

Such stories are not an exception. Some of the workers who come for physical work eventually become part of the internal team. This has been made possible by the CRM system we have built, which allows us to see potential, record achievements, and offer career opportunities to those who seek them.

Humanity as a strategy

In addition to technological solutions, Vyacheslav is actively forming strategic work standards. One of them is refusing to work with clients who violate labor standards. The company does not work with facilities that neglect safety, delay payments, or treat employees with disrespect.

"If people see that we are on their side, they trust us. And without trust, nothing works in our field," he emphasizes.

Not just business

For Vyacheslav himself, the story of migration is personal. He himself was a migrant worker without a contract or guarantees. And from his own experience, he understood what the system was lacking and what could be done differently.

Today, he sees his mission as changing the approach to international recruitment: "We are not looking for cheap labor. We help people find their place — honestly, safely, and with prospects," the expert concludes.