Ukraine — A Land of Opportunities: How the 3rd UKRAINE INVESTMENT CONGRESS 2025 Went

On July 31, the 3rd UKRAINE INVESTMENT CONGRESS 2025 took place at the Parkovy Convention and Exhibition Center — the key event of the year for the investment, construction, and architectural sectors. The event brought together over 4,857 participants: representatives of international and national investors, banks, development companies, industrial groups, municipalities, state institutions, and professional associations.



The Congress became a platform for an open dialogue about the future of Ukraine’s investment market, the development of joint recovery strategies, and the search for new formats of public-private partnerships.



“The main investment today is people. Ukrainians who launch businesses even during the war, create jobs, and transform communities. Our task is to provide them with the conditions, tools, and partners for scaling up.”





Key Topics and Discussions of the Congress:



1. Ukraine’s Investment Attractiveness.

Participants discussed how to increase trust in the Ukrainian market, reduce regulatory barriers, and create transparent rules of the game. It was emphasized that the stability and predictability of state policy is a key signal for major investors.



2. Investments and Geopolitics.

Panel discussions addressed the new architecture of international cooperation. Experts stressed: the war has changed the priorities of global players, and Ukraine must become an example of effective integration into economic alliances through partnerships with international funds and corporations.



3. Capital for Ideas: How Banks Evaluate Projects.

Representatives of the banking sector presented the criteria for making financing decisions: from a thorough analysis of the business model to the assessment of geographic and security risks.

“Our main task is to build relationships with clients based on trust. If we understand the business and believe in the idea — making a positive decision is much easier,” said Semen Babaiev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of PRAVEX BANK.



4. Private Investments and Insurance Mechanisms.

A separate discussion was dedicated to investor protection: risk insurance and compensation under international law. This is especially important for small and medium-sized businesses, which respond the fastest to recovery needs.



5. Alternative Energy and Distributed Generation.

Representatives of the energy sector emphasized that projects in the field of “green” energy are among the most attractive for private investors. For the first time, the mutual investment fund “Investment and Development Fund – First”, focused on financing such initiatives, was presented.



6. Defense Projects and Dual-Use.

The focus was on attracting private capital to dual-use projects. During the presentation, the launch of Ukraine’s first mutual investment fund “Ukraine Security Fund Verum One” was announced.



7. Development and Architecture.

The architectural community called for changing the urban planning paradigm: the chief architect should be not only a creator of the environment but also a manager of the community’s investment development.



8. Building Materials Production.

Participants agreed: creating domestic production capacities is a strategic task that will reduce construction costs and accelerate infrastructure restoration.



Special Events of the Congress:

- The festive evening awards ceremony of the “Creator of the Year 2025” Prize.

- An exclusive performance by pianist Yevhen Khmara.



What Did Participants Gain?

- New business partnerships with top market leaders.

- Access to innovative investment instruments.

- Participation in professional discussions about the future of Ukraine.





“Investment is not only about finance. It’s about trust, new technologies, and responsibility for a shared future. We have shown that Ukraine is ready for recovery and open partnerships.”



Organizers: DMNTR Media Group — a team with 25 years of experience in organizing professional events for the architectural, construction, and investment audience.



The media group also publishes DMNTR magazine and actively develops social media platforms with insights, news, and reports.



