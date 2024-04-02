Ukrainian Red Cross, IMPACT to present longitudinal study during event: 'Current situation and prospects of refugees from Ukraine: from emergency response to return and (re)integration'

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society and research organization IMPACT will present a longitudinal study during the event: "Current situation and prospects of refugees from Ukraine: from emergency response to return and (re)integration."

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, some 6.2 million Ukrainians are abroad, particularly in Europe, as a result of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Red Cross and IMPACT are organizing an event where the results of the study will be presented. This event will be a platform for state authorities, non-governmental and public organizations, experts specializing in socio-economic and humanitarian policy, to jointly discuss strategies and initiatives regarding refugees and their return.

Participants will discuss the following questions:

What problems do refugees face abroad and after returning to Ukraine?

How can the experience of returning refugees be integrated into decision-making processes in Ukraine?

What are the priorities and current programs of governmental and non-governmental organizations and stakeholders regarding refugee protection, return and (re)integration?

How do international/Ukrainian organizations and the government of Ukraine balance between the need to protect refugees abroad and the intentions of their return and reintegration?

Organizers: Ukrainian Red Cross Society and IMPACT.

Participants and speakers of the event include: Deputy UNHCR Representative in Ukraine Karen Whiting; Head of the delegation in Ukraine, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent David Fisher; social network monitoring specialist, civil network OPORA, Anastasia Romaniuk; Executive Director of the Center for Economic Strategy Hlib Vyshlinsky; First Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Daryna Marchak; MP of Ukraine, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Lifelong Education and Out-of-school Education and Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to the Provisions of European Union Law of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Education, Science and Innovation Roman Hryshchuk; Deputy Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Illia Kletskovsky; director of the Institute of Behavioral Studies at the American University in Kyiv Volodymyr Vahitov.

Date: April 3, 2024

Time: 09:00 to 14:00

Location: Mercure Kyiv Congress hotel, Kyiv, 6 V. Hetman Street

Please follow the link to register for the event:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1k3rlnlyTqRSH7KZiwpKqdDMLYwgb5kqTw_P_GblU2tI/viewform?edit_requested=true#responses%C2%A0

Contact person:

Valeria Butko, Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Phone: (095) 507 3421

Lesia Oliynyk, Ukrainian Red Cross Society

phone: +38 (063) 993 5710

email: [email protected]