Press Releases

20:06 02.04.2024

Ukrainian Red Cross, IMPACT to present longitudinal study during event: 'Current situation and prospects of refugees from Ukraine: from emergency response to return and (re)integration'

2 min read

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society and research organization IMPACT will present a longitudinal study during the event: "Current situation and prospects of refugees from Ukraine: from emergency response to return and (re)integration."

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, some 6.2 million Ukrainians are abroad, particularly in Europe, as a result of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Red Cross and IMPACT are organizing an event where the results of the study will be presented. This event will be a platform for state authorities, non-governmental and public organizations, experts specializing in socio-economic and humanitarian policy, to jointly discuss strategies and initiatives regarding refugees and their return.

Participants will discuss the following questions:

What problems do refugees face abroad and after returning to Ukraine?

How can the experience of returning refugees be integrated into decision-making processes in Ukraine?

What are the priorities and current programs of governmental and non-governmental organizations and stakeholders regarding refugee protection, return and (re)integration?

How do international/Ukrainian organizations and the government of Ukraine balance between the need to protect refugees abroad and the intentions of their return and reintegration?

Organizers: Ukrainian Red Cross Society and IMPACT.

Participants and speakers of the event include: Deputy UNHCR Representative in Ukraine Karen Whiting; Head of the delegation in Ukraine, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent David Fisher; social network monitoring specialist, civil network OPORA, Anastasia Romaniuk; Executive Director of the Center for Economic Strategy Hlib Vyshlinsky; First Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Daryna Marchak; MP of Ukraine, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Lifelong Education and Out-of-school Education and Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to the Provisions of European Union Law of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Education, Science and Innovation Roman Hryshchuk; Deputy Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Illia Kletskovsky; director of the Institute of Behavioral Studies at the American University in Kyiv Volodymyr Vahitov.

Date: April 3, 2024

Time: 09:00 to 14:00

Location: Mercure Kyiv Congress hotel, Kyiv, 6 V. Hetman Street

Please follow the link to register for the event:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1k3rlnlyTqRSH7KZiwpKqdDMLYwgb5kqTw_P_GblU2tI/viewform?edit_requested=true#responses%C2%A0

Contact person:

Valeria Butko, Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Phone: (095) 507 3421

Lesia Oliynyk, Ukrainian Red Cross Society

phone: +38 (063) 993 5710

email: [email protected]

 

Tags: #impact #urcs #ukrainian_red_cross_society

MORE ABOUT

10:05 01.04.2024
Over week, single veteran hotline receives more than 400 calls - URCS

Over week, single veteran hotline receives more than 400 calls - URCS

11:44 28.03.2024
URCS volunteers work at scene of destruction in Kharkiv after Russian attack

URCS volunteers work at scene of destruction in Kharkiv after Russian attack

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

18:19 27.03.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps find job

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps find job

19:03 25.03.2024
URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

20:00 22.03.2024
URCS volunteers help victims of large-scale air attack on Ukraine

URCS volunteers help victims of large-scale air attack on Ukraine

10:58 22.03.2024
State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

State Emergency Service reports ten injured, three missing persons after Russia's missile strikes, PGO confirms one dead

15:04 21.03.2024
URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

11:28 20.03.2024
Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

16:20 19.03.2024
URCS General Director calls on participants of European Humanitarian Forum to increase assistance to Ukraine

URCS General Director calls on participants of European Humanitarian Forum to increase assistance to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

LATEST

European Design Upgrade 3.0. An international project about rethinking modular housing

The Future of Urban Development at The International Mayors Summit 2024

On April 11, 2024, Recovery Construction Forum Ukraine will be held at CEC "Parkovy"!

Transforming Skincare: The Rise of Skin Glow Dermatology in Brooklyn

UAH 5.2 million for women's entrepreneurship development: a new season of the visionary accelerator "Vzvazhna 2. Scaling and Digitalization"

OTP BANK is among the five leaders of Bank_FinScore

The cooperation continues: The total amount of assistance to the Superhumans Center reached almost UAH 30 million

In 2023, Respublika Park paid UAH 122 million in taxes and donated tens of millions to charity

ReBuild Ukraine: Health & Rehabilitation, a large-scale medical rehabilitation forum, will take place in Warsaw

OTP BANK is among the top ten best enterprises of Ukraine in the category "Banking" - Opendatabot

AD
AD
AD
AD