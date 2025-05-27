Announcement of business forum “Bread Industry-2025”

The All-Ukrainian Bakers Association and the Union of Millers of Ukraine in partnership with Agro Marketing Agency announce the Third National Forum “Bread Industry-2025” to be held in Uman on June 12-13, 2025. The general partner of the event is Lesaffre Ukraine. The quality control partner is SocTrade. Banquet partner is Bistro Pekarya Uman.

The conference is supported by the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Cherkasy Regional State Administration and Ukrainian Business Council.

Venue: Uman National University of Horticulture (1 Instytutska St., Uman, Cherkasy region).

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

The Forum “Bread Industry - 2025” is a key event in the Ukrainian bakery market, bringing together more than 220 participants, including leading bread and bakery producers, investors, food industry, retail and distribution specialists, scientists and government officials. The event is accompanied by a parallel exhibition of equipment for grain processing, flour production, bakery products, packaging, energy, etc.

CONFERENCE AUDIENCE

Managers and owners of bakeries, confectioneries and bakeries, producers of flour, flour products, cereals, pasta and other grain processing companies; retailers, suppliers of packaging, raw materials, ingredients, equipment and technologies, government officials and other participants of the agro-industrial and related sectors.

MAIN AREAS OF DISCUSSION, PRESENTATIONS AND EXPOSITIONS

Macroeconomics. State and prospects of the Ukrainian bread industry

Partnership with retailers, distributors and HoReCa

Health and functionality of bakery products with superfoods

Development of frozen bakery products production

Sustainable development and environmental friendliness

Use of alternative types of flour (from insects, algae, etc.)

Use of digital technologies for bread marketing and sales

Implementation of modern bread packaging and storage technologies

Expanding exports of bakery products to new markets

Not just bread: pasta, cereals, snacks

Adaptation of products to local tastes and cultural characteristics

Implementation of robotic systems, 3D printing and artificial intelligence to automate production processes, create unique products and optimize production

CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION IN THE CONFERENCE

Cost* Payment terms To participate 12000 UAH Until May 16 (inclusive) 14500 UAH After May 16

* The cost is indicated for one delegate from the company

DISCOUNTS AND SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

20% - for members of the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers and the Union of Millers of Ukraine

20% - for three or more participants from one legal entity

Discounts are not cumulative!

PAYMENT OF THE REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES:

Participation in the conference of one delegate

Receipt of conference materials

Coffee breaks, lunches and all events provided within the conference

Off-site sessions and excursions within the conference

Attendance at the banquet and networking

BOOKING OF ACCOMMODATION

Lomo Hotel Uman

For conference participants in the period from June 11 to 13, 2024, a 15% discount on accommodation is provided. You can book at a special rate by contacting the reservation department.

The code phrase is “Grain Growers of Ukraine”.

Contacts of the reservation department:

0965460007, 0737460007, [email protected] www.lomohotel.com.ua

Hotel address: 37 Velyka Fontanna Street, Uman, Cherkasy region, 20301

Hotel complex “Fortecya” Uman

Contacts of the reservation department:

+38 (050) 440-23-57, +38 (067) 470-03-11, +38 (099) 750-11-56

+38 (050) 464-04-76 (restaurant)

Email: [email protected], https://www.fortecya.net.ua/

Hotel address - Ukraine, 20300, Cherkasy region, Uman, 52 Fortechna str.

ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

Participation as a sponsor or partner of the conference

Placement of a banner in the conference hall, in the lobby in front of the conference hall

Placement of an exhibition space in the lobby in front of the conference hall

Including advertising and souvenir products of the company in the participant's package

If you have any questions about participation, advertising, or making a presentation, please contact the event coordinators: