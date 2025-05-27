Announcement of business forum “Bread Industry-2025”

Interfax-Ukraine
The All-Ukrainian Bakers Association and the Union of Millers of Ukraine in partnership with Agro Marketing Agency announce the Third National Forum “Bread Industry-2025” to be held in Uman on June 12-13, 2025. The general partner of the event is Lesaffre Ukraine. The quality control partner is SocTrade. Banquet partner is Bistro Pekarya Uman.

The conference is supported by the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Cherkasy Regional State Administration and Ukrainian Business Council.

Venue: Uman National University of Horticulture (1 Instytutska St., Uman, Cherkasy region).

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

The Forum “Bread Industry - 2025” is a key event in the Ukrainian bakery market, bringing together more than 220 participants, including leading bread and bakery producers, investors, food industry, retail and distribution specialists, scientists and government officials. The event is accompanied by a parallel exhibition of equipment for grain processing, flour production, bakery products, packaging, energy, etc.

CONFERENCE AUDIENCE

Managers and owners of bakeries, confectioneries and bakeries, producers of flour, flour products, cereals, pasta and other grain processing companies; retailers, suppliers of packaging, raw materials, ingredients, equipment and technologies, government officials and other participants of the agro-industrial and related sectors.

MAIN AREAS OF DISCUSSION, PRESENTATIONS AND EXPOSITIONS

  • Macroeconomics. State and prospects of the Ukrainian bread industry
  • Partnership with retailers, distributors and HoReCa
  • Health and functionality of bakery products with superfoods
  • Development of frozen bakery products production
  • Sustainable development and environmental friendliness
  • Use of alternative types of flour (from insects, algae, etc.)
  • Use of digital technologies for bread marketing and sales
  • Implementation of modern bread packaging and storage technologies
  • Expanding exports of bakery products to new markets
  • Not just bread: pasta, cereals, snacks
  • Adaptation of products to local tastes and cultural characteristics
  • Implementation of robotic systems, 3D printing and artificial intelligence to automate production processes, create unique products and optimize production

CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION IN THE CONFERENCE

Cost* Payment terms

To participate

12000 UAH

 Until May 16 (inclusive)

14500 UAH

 After May 16

* The cost is indicated for one delegate from the company

DISCOUNTS AND SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

20% - for members of the All-Ukrainian Association of Bakers and the Union of Millers of Ukraine

20% - for three or more participants from one legal entity

Discounts are not cumulative!

PAYMENT OF THE REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES:

Participation in the conference of one delegate
Receipt of conference materials
Coffee breaks, lunches and all events provided within the conference
Off-site sessions and excursions within the conference
Attendance at the banquet and networking

BOOKING OF ACCOMMODATION

Lomo Hotel Uman

For conference participants in the period from June 11 to 13, 2024, a 15% discount on accommodation is provided. You can book at a special rate by contacting the reservation department.

The code phrase is “Grain Growers of Ukraine”.

Contacts of the reservation department:

0965460007, 0737460007, [email protected] www.lomohotel.com.ua

Hotel address: 37 Velyka Fontanna Street, Uman, Cherkasy region, 20301

Hotel complex “Fortecya” Uman

Contacts of the reservation department:

+38 (050) 440-23-57, +38 (067) 470-03-11, +38 (099) 750-11-56
+38 (050) 464-04-76 (restaurant)

Email: [email protected], https://www.fortecya.net.ua/

Hotel address - Ukraine, 20300, Cherkasy region, Uman, 52 Fortechna str.

ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

  • Participation as a sponsor or partner of the conference
  • Placement of a banner in the conference hall, in the lobby in front of the conference hall
  • Placement of an exhibition space in the lobby in front of the conference hall
  • Including advertising and souvenir products of the company in the participant's package

If you have any questions about participation, advertising, or making a presentation, please contact the event coordinators:

Agro Marketing Agency

Svyatoslav Tkachenko

+38(063)357 73 59

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

