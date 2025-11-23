The 5th Ukrainian Construction Congress was held at Parkovy

The 5th Ukrainian Construction Congress and the first All-Ukrainian Yellow 2025 Product Design Award took place on November 21 at the Parkovy Exhibition Center in Kyiv, bringing together representatives of the development market, investment funds, local authorities, and industry experts, according to the event organizers.

According to the organizers, the Congress was attended by 3,474 participants. The event discussed issues of infrastructure restoration, the shortage of construction personnel, the rising cost of materials, and the need to update construction and project management standards. Participants presented case studies on the modernization of the industry and market development scenarios for the next two years.

Among the key events of the forum were the opening of the All-Ukrainian Yellow 2025 Product Design Award and a performance by musician Yevgen Kharchyshyn (Druga Rika), which concluded the business program.

During the panel discussion “The Evolution of the Developer: Me, You, Society,” the transformation of the role of the developer from a builder to a manager and community partner was discussed. Representatives of the analytical portal LUN.ua presented an updated overview of the real estate market, which participants described as “an essential planning tool in conditions of uncertainty.”

A new educational platform, DevelopStudy, created by MIB and Real Estate Business School, was also presented, aimed at training specialists in the development sector.

Among the main conclusions of the Congress, the organizers noted the following:

– the market is in a state of turbulence due to the rising cost of construction work, labor shortages, and investment restrictions, but there are no signs of stagnation;

– Ukraine's recovery requires large-scale projects to modernize infrastructure, transition to modern technological solutions, and energy-efficient standards;

– the role of developers is expanding and includes resource management, improving service quality, and strengthening buyer confidence;

– The real estate market in 2026 will be focused on quality, transparency of processes, and sustainable brands.

– Communities are becoming key players in the recovery, as the quality of project preparation determines the prospects for attracting investment.

– Modernization of vocational education and raising industry standards are seen as a necessary foundation for further market development.

As part of the Yellow 2025 award, the jury selected the winners from among 126 submitted works. The award is focused on the development of product design and the formation of quality standards.

The event was organized by the DMNTR media group. The general partner was Kreator-Bud, the premium partner was Spatium Group, and the general sponsor was HutJet.

Interfax-Ukraine was the general information partner of the Congress.