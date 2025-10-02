American Chamber of Commerce urges Government of Ukraine to extend transition periods for implementation of REACH and CLP technical regulations

The international business community, united by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, calls on the Government to urgently extend the transition period for the implementation of the Technical Regulation on the Safety of Chemical Products, approved by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 847 of July 23, 2024, and the Technical Regulation on the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Chemical Products, approved by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 539 of May 10, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as the REACH and CLP technical regulations), which establish European standards for the safe handling of chemicals.

Business supports the harmonization of European Union (EU) and Ukrainian legislation. However, the deadlines set (1.5 years for CLP and 5 years for REACH) are unrealistic without a clear roadmap and the necessary infrastructure. In the EU, such adaptation took 7–10 years.

This regulation extends to and affects the functioning of a number of industries that use chemical products, namely: household chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agrochemicals, textiles, electronics, and others. Therefore, if the implementation deadlines are not extended, there is a threat of restrictions on imports and production from November 15, 2025, which will lead to product shortages, price increases, growth in “gray” imports and counterfeits, as well as risks to consumer and environmental safety.

Therefore, the business community calls on the Government to:

urgently extend the transition periods for the implementation of the above-mentioned REACH and CLP technical regulations;

publish relevant guidelines and recommendations as soon as possible;

establish regular dialogue with businesses and appoint contact persons from the regulatory authority for relevant communications;

continue the harmonization of EU and Ukrainian legislation in terms of the regulation of the REACH and CLP technical regulations.

