12:40 12.11.2020

More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

KYIV. Nov 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) –50.9% of Ukrainians believe that in order to achieve peace in Donbas, negotiations need to be held, according to results of a poll conducted on October 17-24 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), presented on Wednesday at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency."

At the same time, the poll suggested only two positions that the respondent could support - "To achieve peace in Donbas, it is necessary to negotiate with Russia and representatives of the 'DPR and LPR' ('Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics') and "It is impossible to make concessions to Moscow and Russia-occupation forces to achieve peace in Donbas."

The second position was supported by 38.9% of respondents.

On other questions, two answers were also offered, which would classify the respondents to the "conditional poles" of the National-patriotic orientation or critical-pro-oppositional orientation.

According to the results of the study, 52.4% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will win over the Russian Federation in the future, 10.5% believe that the opposite will happen, 34.5% found it difficult to answer this question.

56.6% of respondents believe that in future the country will achieve peace and normalization of relations with the Russian Federation, 30.1% believe that Ukraine in the future will have tense/conflict relations with the Russian Federation.

52% believe that the independence and integrity of its borders are the most important for Ukraine, 32.6% consider the well-being of Ukrainian citizens to be the most important. At the same time, 53.3% consider the most important thing now to develop the economy, and 34.5% - to win the war.

During the study, 1,502 respondents were interviewed. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample is representative for Ukraine as a whole and for individual five macroregions (West, Center, South, East, Donbas). The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.6%.

