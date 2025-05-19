Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

US Vice President J.D. Vance has said that the Administration of US President Donald Trump understands that negotiations on the war in Ukraine have reached a certain impasse, Clash Report has said.

“We realize that there is a bit of an impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine,” Clash Report quoted Vance as saying.

Vance is also reported to have said: "Putin doesn't seem to quite know how to get out of the war.”