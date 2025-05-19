Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:53 19.05.2025

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

1 min read
Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

US Vice President J.D. Vance has said that the Administration of US President Donald Trump understands that negotiations on the war in Ukraine have reached a certain impasse, Clash Report has said.

“We realize that there is a bit of an impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine,” Clash Report quoted Vance as saying.

Vance is also reported to have said: "Putin doesn't seem to quite know how to get out of the war.”

Tags: #vance #trump #negotiations

MORE ABOUT

20:51 19.05.2025
Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

20:40 19.05.2025
Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

20:07 19.05.2025
Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

10:21 19.05.2025
Vance after meeting with Zelenskyy: Our countries share goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine

Vance after meeting with Zelenskyy: Our countries share goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine

14:22 17.05.2025
For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

13:11 17.05.2025
Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

20:51 16.05.2025
Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

20:49 16.05.2025
Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

18:28 16.05.2025
Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

18:27 16.05.2025
Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

LATEST

Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Chesno movement: Servant of People faction's MPs have most charitable, public organizations under their own names

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

EU and UK pledge unwavering commitment to support Ukraine - joint statement following summit

Head of Ukraine’s Agency for Management of Chornobyl Exclusion Zone denies info about presence of animals with mutations in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

AD
AD