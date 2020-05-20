President Zelensky demonstrates his personal interest in criminal cases against Poroshenko – Novikov

KYIV. May 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has opened a criminal case over so-called "Biden's recordings" after a talk with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and the latter by himself confirmed his personal interest in this case, lawyer of fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Ilya Novikov, said.

"Criminal case into so-called 'Biden's recordings' was opened today's night…which itself in cases relating to the events happened four years ago testifies some particular interest of the leadership of the Office of Prosecutor General towards this issue," the lawyer said at a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to Novikov, there is information, which will be verified and specified, it was done following the talk between Venediktova and Zelensky.

The lawyer said the president proved his personal interest over the given issue by these very statements made at the press conference.

"With his statements that he (Zelensky) is sure that Poroshenko's verdict is a matter of time and that it is possible to qualify actions under the treason article, President Zelensky first publicly outlined his position...as a person who directly coordinates and is directly interested in these proceedings," the lawyer said.