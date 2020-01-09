Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

KYIV. Jan 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC Serhiy Makogon has said that he counts that Ukraine and Russia eventually would return to the issue of storing gas by Russia in Ukrainian underground gas storage (UGS) facilities.

"I hope that in connection with the progress in relations with Gazprom, maybe we will return to the issue of cooperation in the field of storing gas in our UGS facilities," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.