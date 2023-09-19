Investments

18:34 19.09.2023

Restoration projects worth UAH 3 bln being implemented in Kharkiv city and region – authorities

2 min read
Reconstruction projects worth more than UAH 3 billion are being implemented in Kharkiv city and the region, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"There is quite a lot of destruction in Kharkiv region: over 30,000 objects, with more than 10,000 from the housing stock. But it was the state that gave the first signal for restoration – at the moment we are implementing restoration projects worth more than UAH 1 billion in the region, and including the city of Kharkiv – more than UAH 3 billion," Synehubov said at the KHARKIV: RESTART investment forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, among the projects being implemented are the restoration of infrastructure, including energy, housing, and projects to create a safe educational environment.

Synehubov said that in Kharkiv region, about a third of enterprises were destroyed or damaged - about 7,000, but 60% of them are ready to invest in resuming work in Kharkiv and the region.

"The decisions that will be implemented by the Ministry of Economy are very important. Last week, a meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Regional and Local Authorities was held, where unique conditions for Kharkiv region were announced, in particular, loans at 1% and an increase in funding by more than UAH 150 million for one of the subjects," the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said.

Tags: #reconstruction #kharkiv

