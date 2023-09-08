Investments

10:19 08.09.2023

MHP and Saudi Arabia's DHV set up 45/55 JV to invest over $50 mln in poultry farming in Saudi Arabia

3 min read
MHP and Saudi Arabia's DHV set up 45/55 JV to invest over $50 mln in poultry farming in Saudi Arabia

MHP Agroholding, the largest Ukrainian poultry producer, has signed a shareholder agreement to establish a joint venture with Desert Hills Veterinary Services Company Limited (DHV), a subsidiary of Tanmiah Food Company, a leading supplier of poultry and other meat products listed on the Saudi stock market in the Middle East.

“This partnership will allow DHV and MHP to join forces to invest more than 200 million Saudi riyals (about $53 million at the current exchange rate) in farms with a capacity of more than 1 million breeder flocks, which are expected to produce approximately 175 million hatching eggs per year, in a modern hatchery and poultry feed mill," MHP said in a statement on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

According to the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year, DHV will hold a 55% stake and MHP will hold a 45% stake in the joint venture.

According to the agricultural holding, this year MHP and DHV signed a memorandum of understanding, which consolidated their partnership to join efforts to develop farms with a capacity of more than 1 million birds, which will annually produce about 175 million hatching eggs. A modern poultry incubator and feed mill will also be created in Saudi Arabia.

"The deepening of our alliance with Tanmiah is a strategic turning point in MHP's global reach. This partnership symbolizes our shared vision of integrating international experience with local knowledge and ensures Saudi Arabia achieves its food security goals. Our collective strength will catalyze transformational achievements in the poultry sector, contributing to innovation and setting new standards of excellence," said MHP Executive Chairman John Rich.

"Our cooperation with MHP is more than just a partnership, it reflects our commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia's food security system. Using our local knowledge coupled with global best practices, our portfolio of industry-leading, premium products, services and solutions demonstrates a commitment to ... a broader goals of the Vision 2030 program,” emphasized Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company (a subsidiary of DHV).

According to the release, the signing of the shareholders' agreement is a critical step in establishing the joint venture after obtaining the necessary approvals, including approval from the Saudi Arabian Competition Authority and other relevant jurisdictions.

Tanmiah Food Company is a leading supplier of poultry and other meat products in the Middle East, listed on the Saudi stock market. The company was founded in 1962. Its business model combines businesses in agriculture, primary processing and marketing of products sold in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Kuwait.

As of June 30, 2023, Tanmiah operates 114 farms, as well as six hatcheries, two feed mills and four primary processing plants (slaughterhouses). It sells its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers and food service outlets, as well as through its e-commerce platform.

Tags: #mhp #saudi_arabia

MORE ABOUT

20:52 19.06.2023
MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

17:29 19.05.2023
Riyadh ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukrainian settlement – Crown Prince

Riyadh ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukrainian settlement – Crown Prince

15:42 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

13:34 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

08:40 10.03.2023
Saudi Arabia committed to UN Charter, rejects any violation of sovereignty of all countries - Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia committed to UN Charter, rejects any violation of sovereignty of all countries - Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ukraine

15:10 04.03.2023
Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia sends three planes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

12:40 27.02.2023
Saudi Arabia to provide $400 mln in aid to Ukraine – Yermak

Saudi Arabia to provide $400 mln in aid to Ukraine – Yermak

15:11 15.10.2022
Saudi Arabia to provide $400 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia to provide $400 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

18:11 22.09.2022
MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

16:24 30.05.2022
MHP Charitable Foundation will allocate UAH 3.5 mln for grants to small businesses in 11 regions of Ukraine

MHP Charitable Foundation will allocate UAH 3.5 mln for grants to small businesses in 11 regions of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

LATEST

SCM increases investments in Ukraine by quarter in H1 2023

Bayer begins construction of additional production facilities at its seed plant in Zhytomyr region

Approval of Epicenter K investment in INTERSPORT Polska extended by Polish regulator until Sept 30

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Construction of Volia Agri-Food Park starts in Vinnytsia

Kernel invests $44.15 mln in strengthening logistics for transshipment of vegetable oils in Chornomorsk, Reni ports

Polish logistics operator Laude transfers assets worth EUR100 mln to Ukraine after closing business in Russia, plans to increase investments

ArcelorMittal removes $250 mln new pellet plant in Kryvy Rih from urgent projects

Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

Kraytex-Service invests UAH 400 mln in launch of production at facilities of Vinnytsiabytkhim

AD
AD
AD
AD