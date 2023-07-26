Investments

12:58 26.07.2023

Shmyhal: Govt allocates UAH 40 bln to invest in Ukrainian UAV manufacturers in 2023

Shmyhal: Govt allocates UAH 40 bln to invest in Ukrainian UAV manufacturers in 2023

In 2023, the Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 40 billion to invest in domestic drone manufacturers, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, speaking at a forum on the anniversary of the Army of Drones project.

"A year ago, at the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNITED24 raised over UAH 4 billion, which we invested in Ukrainian drone manufacturers. At that time there were less than a dozen of them. Today, there are over 40 companies that have contracts with the state, and UAV production has grown tenfold," the government's press service said, citing Shmyhal.

The prime minister also said the government has allocated UAH 40 billion for investment in Ukrainian UAV manufacturers in 2023, and also got rid of customs barriers for the import of spare parts and kits, in addition, the profit share of drone manufacturers has increased to 25%.

Shmyhal said the government had made a decision to facilitate the mass production of ammunition for UAVs.

"The video of the work of Ukrainian drones to destroy Russian equipment is the best result and evidence of our joint actions with Ukrainian manufacturers. Thanks to everyone who brings our victory closer," he said.

The forum dedicated to the anniversary of the Army of Drones project was held in Kyiv on July 25. It was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

