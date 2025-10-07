Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
12:49 07.10.2025

European Commission investing EUR 7 mln in development and sustainability of Ukrainian culture through Creative Europe program

2 min read

The European Commission is investing EUR 7 million in the development and sustainability of Ukrainian culture through the Creative Europe program, which supports Ukrainian artists, organizations, and creative teams, announced Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

According to the culture minister’s Facebook post, the following projects will receive assistance: ZMINA Sustainability – supports Ukrainian artists and cultural organizations in creating and showcasing their works (coordinator – IZOLYATSIA Foundation. Platform for Cultural Initiatives (Ukraine), partners – Malý Berlín (Slovakia) and Trans Europe Halles (Sweden); Culture Promotes Solidarity – expands Ukrainians’ access to culture and cultural heritage (coordinated by the European Cultural Foundation (Netherlands) in partnership with the Ukrainian organizations Other Education and Veteranka, as well as zusa (Germany); Cultural Horizons – creates opportunities for involving Ukrainians in cultural life in Ukraine and abroad (initiated by the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation (UCF) together with Cultural Vistas GmbH (Germany); UAxEU (Ukrainian Cultural Exchange with the EU) – aims to prepare for the post-war restoration of the Ukrainian cultural sector (coordinator ELIA – European League of Institutes of the Arts (Netherlands), Ukrainian partners: Lviv National Academy of Arts, Coalition of Cultural Figures and Ukrainian Museum Association, associated partner – State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education, European partners: HKU and Culture Action Europe.

In turn, the UCF reported that the grant they won amounts to EUR 2 million, and with its help, the foundation will announce a series of competitions in 2026-2027 to support debuts, cross-sector mobility, innovative cultural products, and artist residencies.

"All these competitions will be international—meaning, to participate, Ukrainian applicants must have a partner from an EU country to implement their project. A series of webinars and detailed explanations are coming, but today I just want to celebrate this news and the titanic work the team has accomplished alongside their main tasks," the UCF statement reads.

As reported, in December 2024, Ukraine became a full participant in the EU's Creative Europe programme.

The EU's Creative Europe programme aims to support and strengthen the competitiveness of the cultural, creative, and audiovisual sectors, as well as to develop and promote cultural and linguistic diversity and the preservation of cultural heritage in European countries.

