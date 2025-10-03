Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
11:59 03.10.2025

DTEK invests almost UAH 5 bln in coal mining in 8 months of 2025

DTEK Energy in January-August 2025 directed UAH 4.9 billion to the development of coal enterprises, which allowed it to maintain production capacities and introduce modern technologies.

"To maintain adequate coal production, the company continues developing new coal seams. Since the beginning of the year, 14 new pits have been brought into operation, enabling the company to sustain the necessary volume of fuel for thermal power generation in Ukraine," the company said in a press release.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the company's investments in supporting mines, repairing and modernizing equipment, as well as in measures to improve personnel safety amounted to almost UAH 23 billion.

"We continue to invest in restoring generating capacities and coal-fired enterprises because our main goal, on the eve of the new heating season, is to ensure the reliability of thermal generation and the power system as a whole," said Oleksandr Fomenko, CEO of DTEK Energy.

DTEK Energy operates a closed-cycle system for electricity production from coal. As of January 2022, its installed thermal generation capacity was 13.3 GW. A full production cycle has been established in coal mining, including extraction and enrichment of coal, mechanical engineering, and maintenance of mining equipment.

Tags: #dtek_energy #invests

