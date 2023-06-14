Kingspan Group implementing large investment project worth over $280 mln in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Ukraine will assist in the creation of infrastructure for the functioning of the production enterprise of the Irish-based Kingspan Group, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The Irish company Kingspan Group is implementing a major investment project in Ukraine worth more than $280 million. We discussed with the company's management the details of its implementation in accordance with the law on state support of investment projects with significant investments. The government office of UkraineInvest is helping with the project," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The prime minister noted that an important element of the project is the creation of more than 700 jobs.

"Kingspan is one of the largest investors that came to Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion. The group is a world leader in the production of high-tech energy-efficient construction materials. Ukraine will need them to restore destroyed housing, industrial facilities and other infrastructure. This will also increase production process standards in Ukraine to the level of the best world practices," Shmyhal said.