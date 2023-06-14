Investments

17:58 14.06.2023

Kingspan Group implementing large investment project worth over $280 mln in Ukraine - Shmyhal

1 min read
Kingspan Group implementing large investment project worth over $280 mln in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Ukraine will assist in the creation of infrastructure for the functioning of the production enterprise of the Irish-based Kingspan Group, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The Irish company Kingspan Group is implementing a major investment project in Ukraine worth more than $280 million. We discussed with the company's management the details of its implementation in accordance with the law on state support of investment projects with significant investments. The government office of UkraineInvest is helping with the project," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The prime minister noted that an important element of the project is the creation of more than 700 jobs.

"Kingspan is one of the largest investors that came to Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion. The group is a world leader in the production of high-tech energy-efficient construction materials. Ukraine will need them to restore destroyed housing, industrial facilities and other infrastructure. This will also increase production process standards in Ukraine to the level of the best world practices," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #shmyhal #kingspan_group

MORE ABOUT

10:53 06.06.2023
Shmyhal: Destruction of Kakhovka HPP fraught with environmental disaster for Ukraine's south

Shmyhal: Destruction of Kakhovka HPP fraught with environmental disaster for Ukraine's south

18:02 30.05.2023
Govt launches second stage of eRestoration program for destroyed housing compensation – Shmyhal

Govt launches second stage of eRestoration program for destroyed housing compensation – Shmyhal

11:26 06.05.2023
Shmyhal discusses key priorities of upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in UK

Shmyhal discusses key priorities of upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in UK

19:00 02.05.2023
Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

15:48 27.04.2023
Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

15:43 25.04.2023
Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

18:49 17.04.2023
Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

13:04 15.04.2023
France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

France, Germany, UK to provide extra $5 bln in support for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM

21:27 12.04.2023
Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

17:37 04.04.2023
Govt starts implementation of new govt policy in humanitarian demining – PM

Govt starts implementation of new govt policy in humanitarian demining – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

LATEST

Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

DFC invests $25 mln, Proparco EUR17.3 mln, Swedfund and Finnfund each $15 mln, IFU $5 mln in new Horizon Capital fund

VODA UA group invests $600,000 in production of kombucha uno drink

IFC investments in Ukraine since start of war may reach $500 mln in next few months - vice president

USAID administrator urges U.S. companies to invest in Ukraine along with Kingspan, Nestle and Bayer

Rada may lower project threshold for investment nannies to EUR12 mln

Zelenskyy invites Japan to focus on restoring Ukrainian engineering, green energy

Unilever to invest EUR 20 mln in construction of factory for production of hygiene products in Kyiv region

Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

AD
AD
AD
AD