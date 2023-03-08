Investments

15:29 08.03.2023

DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

DTEK Energy has invested UAH 3.9 billion in coal mining in 2022, Rinat Akhmetov's energy holding reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Despite the war, DTEK continues to invest in coal mining. In 2022, DTEK Energy's investments in coal mining enterprises amounted to UAH 3.9 billion," the company noted.

As explained in the energy holding, this allows already now to prepare for the next heating season.

"This allows us to lay a reliable foundation for preparing for the next one right now, completing the current heating season. Due to the unprecedented destruction and damage, it poses many challenges for Ukrainian power engineers, repairmen, miners and machine builders," explained Ildar Saleev, the general director of DTEK Energy, on his Facebook page.

According to him, the specificity of the coal industry requires long-term planning, including in war conditions.

"In order for the energy front to be under reliable protection, everything must work like clockwork. There is no place for "abrupt" actions. Planning the pace and volume of production takes place for many months and years in advance. This is the technological process and the specifics of the industry," Saleev emphasized.

