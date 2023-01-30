Ivano-Frankivsk administration to launch project Boikivsky Carpathians to increase tourist attractiveness

Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration will launch in 2023 the pilot project Boikivsky Karpaty (Carpathians) to increase the tourist attractiveness of the region, Vitaliy Perederko, head of the tourism department of the Department of International Cooperation, European Integration, Tourism and Investments of the Regional State Administration, said.

"The goal is to increase the tourist attractiveness of eastern Boikivschyna region, increase the institutional capacity to manage the territory as a tourist destination, create conditions for the growth of tourist flows and attract investment, as well turn tourism into an industry of the visitor's economy," he said on Facebook.

According to Perederko, Boikivschyna was chosen as the region for the pilot project. He also invited tourism experts, photographers, travelers and connoisseurs of Carpathian region for cooperation.