Investments

17:41 13.12.2022

Zelensky urges French business to invest in Ukrainian food industry

2 min read
Zelensky urges French business to invest in Ukrainian food industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on French business to invest in the Ukrainian food industry.

Speaking on Tuesday via video link at the "In Solidarity with the Ukrainian People" conference, which took place on Tuesday in Paris, Zelensky recalled that this year "by joint efforts we managed to stop the spread of the global food crisis."

"We have already exported more than 13 million tonnes of grain. Thanks to our Grain from Ukraine initiative, we will help the poorest countries," he said.

"But we also export humanitarian cargo, mainly raw materials, or we can also use processed products. Right now there is a need to create an entire industry that will be export-oriented and will definitely have consumers and will definitely make a profit," Zelensky said.

It would be right, he said, "if French business would already assess the prospects and come to Ukraine. Also to energy, engineering, defense industry, transport and other industries."

He also recalled the patronage taken by France over Chernihiv region, where assistance has already been provided in the restoration of bridges.

"I invite you to join the fast recovery program. The scope of our quick recovery plan is more than 50,000 objects and more than EUR 12 billion," Zelensky said.

Speaking about charity, he said that First Lady Olena Zelenska presented a project for the restoration of one of the hospitals in Kharkiv region – the backbone hospital in Izium. "This is a project for which the Olena Zelenska Foundation is accumulating funds. All areas of work will be presented today in France – education, healthcare, humanitarian assistance. Your people can show up in each of these areas," the President of Ukraine said.

Tags: #business #france #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

11:56 13.12.2022
Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

11:48 13.12.2022
Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

11:42 13.12.2022
Energy equipment, LED lamps, imports of 2 GW electricity, 2 bcm of gas, EU energy supply, Paris Coordination Mechanism – Zelensky names six steps to overcome Russia's energy terror

Energy equipment, LED lamps, imports of 2 GW electricity, 2 bcm of gas, EU energy supply, Paris Coordination Mechanism – Zelensky names six steps to overcome Russia's energy terror

11:42 13.12.2022
Zelensky proposes to create Paris mechanism for coordinating efforts in response to Russian energy terror

Zelensky proposes to create Paris mechanism for coordinating efforts in response to Russian energy terror

10:29 13.12.2022
Zelensky calls on Russia to start withdrawing troops from Ukraine's territory for Christmas

Zelensky calls on Russia to start withdrawing troops from Ukraine's territory for Christmas

18:16 12.12.2022
France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

10:15 12.12.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss Ukraine's energy system restoration, aid in air defense formation

Zelensky, Biden discuss Ukraine's energy system restoration, aid in air defense formation

09:10 12.12.2022
Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss possible expansion of grain corridor

Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss possible expansion of grain corridor

12:20 10.12.2022
Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

12:29 09.12.2022
Zelensky at Time ceremony: Spirit of Ukrainians is spirit of freedom

Zelensky at Time ceremony: Spirit of Ukrainians is spirit of freedom

AD

HOT NEWS

EBRD provides Ukraine with more than EUR 1 bln, mobilized more than EUR1.4 billion in donor support as late Nov 2022

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

Horizon Capital raises $125 mln at first closing of its $250 mln target fund

LATEST

Norwegian parliament discusses possibility of approving multi-year assistance program for Ukraine from 2023 – PM Støre

Switzerland to invest in restoration of Ukraine's power plants, schools, hospitals in 2023 – President Cassis

Ukraine, IFC sign memo on creation of mechanisms to attract private investors to recovery

EBRD provides Ukraine with more than EUR 1 bln, mobilized more than EUR1.4 billion in donor support as late Nov 2022

EBRD doesn't low requirements for environmental projects in Ukraine amid hostilities

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

MIGA allocates $30 mln to Ukraine for implementation of pilot project on investment insurance – Shmyhal

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

Naftogaz intends to increase capital investments in gas exploration, production by approximately 15% in 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD