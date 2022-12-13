Zelensky urges French business to invest in Ukrainian food industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on French business to invest in the Ukrainian food industry.

Speaking on Tuesday via video link at the "In Solidarity with the Ukrainian People" conference, which took place on Tuesday in Paris, Zelensky recalled that this year "by joint efforts we managed to stop the spread of the global food crisis."

"We have already exported more than 13 million tonnes of grain. Thanks to our Grain from Ukraine initiative, we will help the poorest countries," he said.

"But we also export humanitarian cargo, mainly raw materials, or we can also use processed products. Right now there is a need to create an entire industry that will be export-oriented and will definitely have consumers and will definitely make a profit," Zelensky said.

It would be right, he said, "if French business would already assess the prospects and come to Ukraine. Also to energy, engineering, defense industry, transport and other industries."

He also recalled the patronage taken by France over Chernihiv region, where assistance has already been provided in the restoration of bridges.

"I invite you to join the fast recovery program. The scope of our quick recovery plan is more than 50,000 objects and more than EUR 12 billion," Zelensky said.

Speaking about charity, he said that First Lady Olena Zelenska presented a project for the restoration of one of the hospitals in Kharkiv region – the backbone hospital in Izium. "This is a project for which the Olena Zelenska Foundation is accumulating funds. All areas of work will be presented today in France – education, healthcare, humanitarian assistance. Your people can show up in each of these areas," the President of Ukraine said.