Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar will provide UAH 300 million, Vodafone Ukraine - UAH 90 million and Datagroup - UAH 10 million as part of the Digital4Freedom initiative on the UNITED24 platform, the relevant memorandums were signed by the heads of these companies with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano.

"Digital infrastructure is the most resilient and efficient in times of war. For it cannot be destroyed by missiles. And now our offer to the world's top technology companies is digital lend-lease. We invite companies to join us in building the digital future of the free world and contribute to development of digital Ukraine," Fedorov said.

He emphasized that it is very important that Ukrainian companies became the first major donors of the digital restoration of Ukraine, thereby showing foreign colleagues faith in the future of the country.

According to Fedorov, Digital4Freedom is a unique opportunity for foreign companies to introduce advanced technologies and creative solutions at the state level.

At a joint press conference, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov noted that it is very important to maintain high standards of services even during the war and lay the foundations for a quick recovery after it.

"As President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said today, you can win the war but lose the peace. We must win the war and win the peace," the Kyivstar CEO commented on the company's readiness to support such initiatives.

Vodafone Ukraine CEO Olha Ustynova pointed out that the company is investing in western Ukraine during the war, where demand for communication services has grown, despite huge losses in other regions of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation said the department expects that such top global technology companies as Microsoft, Rakuten, Apple, Amazon, Google, IBM, Palantir, Mastercard, Visa, etc. will become participants in the Digital4Freedom initiative.

According to Fedorov, large smartphone manufacturers could also take part in digital lend-lease, since Ukraine intends to implement the e-smartphone project even in war conditions - 8 million devices for people over 60 years old.