13:36 23.04.2022

Ukrainian PM invites IFC to join restoration of Ukrainian cities

 Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal invited the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to join the restoration of Ukrainian cities.

"The head of the Ukrainian government spoke about the scale of destruction as a result of Russia's criminal actions and expressed hope for the support of the International Finance Corporation in the issue of restoring the housing stock and social infrastructure," Shmyhal said following a meeting with IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop.

According to him, Ukraine plans to carry out the restoration on the principles of a green economy.

The prime minister also noted that he was counting on IFC assistance in financing the restoration of the transport infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, especially those most affected by the actions of the occupiers.

"We are interested in creating a financial platform of the IFC, which will allow financing more Ukrainian cities. Today, attracting foreign investment in the restoration of critical and social infrastructure is one of the most important issues on the agenda of Ukraine," the head of government added.

In addition, Shmyhal focused on the need to extend public-private partnership projects after Ukraine's victory.

In particular, this concerns the implementation of concession projects at airports, railway stations, seaports, as well as public-private partnership projects in the road industry.

Tags: #ifc #shmyhal
